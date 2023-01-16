Pope Francis resigns, the earthquake that broke out in the Vatican after Ratzinger’s death: the analysis

The disappearance of Pope Ratzinger caused a real earthquake in Vatican. We have in fact witnessed a hyperactivism of Pope francesco which he had to meet in a hurry Father Georg just last Monday.

A few days earlier he had reformed the entire Roman vicariate by explicitly placing his vicar under guardianship. Then he suddenly met many politicians, among which the visit made by the premier stands out Giorgia Meloni in Oltretevere. Then he surprisingly reopened the Orlando casethe girl who disappeared into thin air many years ago.

Likewise, robust “troop movements” were seen on the Trastevere side, where the Community of Sant’Egidio, the armed wing of the post-conciliar progressives, has its headquarters. Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia leads the main support group while the lay founder –he was also a minister- Andrew Riccardi he is engaged daily in a “vigilant patrol” activity, which is somewhat reminiscent of Speranza’s prescriptions.

Andrea Cionci in his blog on Libero he writes about Sant’Egidio as follows: “Respectfully said, we are talking about an “anti-material” reality compared Benedict XVI: the community is conciliarist, modernist, hyper-syncretist, welcoming, with a spiritual assistant like the bishop Vincenzo Paglia (the one who had himself portrayed naked in the homoerotic fresco of the cathedral of Terni), an Islamophile community, as he explains Sandro Magisterengaged in politics, populated by those priests whom Ratzinger himself bitterly commented as “priests reduced to the role of social workers” whose message of faith is “reduced to a political vision”.

For some time already rumors of a possible resignation of Bergoglio they travel in the rarefied atmosphere of the Roman Curia and the Pope himself referred to the possibility of retiring to San Giovanni in Laterano, which would then be the natural seat of the bishop of Rome, or to a small suburban diocese.

Yesterday, during the usual Angelusthe Pope said: “It will do us good too to cultivate, like John, the virtue of stepping aside at the right moment, testifying that the point of reference of life is Jesus. Step aside, learn to say goodbye: I carried out this mission , and I leave the place to the Lord”.

Words that were immediately interpreted as announcing an imminent farewell to the pontificate. The concrete possibility that Bergoglio resigns are not strange nor can they now be attributed to the eternal Vatican gossip. The Pope is elderly and ill, he said some time ago that all offices in the Church need to be limited in time precisely to avoid“Wojtyla effect” and that is that heartbreaking image of a Pope bent under his own weight and under the weight of the years. We were talking about the hyperactivism of Francis in these days. He moves as if he wanted to put the detached threads in order and re-tie them in view of a successor.

Not for nothing the head of the CEI, the mighty Matthew Maria Zuppi who enjoys his trust, is always on TV and has now completely withdrawn the diplomatic initiative from the Secretary of State Cardinal Peter Parolino, another historic candidate for the Petrine throne. If you naively type su Google “who is the most powerful cardinal?” the very name of Parolin comes out, who made his entire ecclesiastical career under Benedict XVI. And therefore it is not illicit to think of a sort of “Derby” Italian among the possible candidates: on the one hand the conservative Parolin and on the other the progressive Zuppi.

Francis he is parrying the blows of the conservatives and the aforementioned episode of the meeting with Father Georg who has been trying to block his book for some time should be seen in this perspective “Nothing but the Truth”, even reaching Marina Berlusconi at the head of Mondadori. And indeed the book that was supposed to come out on January 10 is still not in the bookstore to the embarrassment of the shop assistants who don’t know what to say to anyone who asks them what they’ve done up to now. Maybe the Dad promised something to Father Georg in the meeting of last January 9 to keep it quiet but by now the book has already been printed…

