Pope Francis replaced for Easter Mass: Cardinal Re will celebrate it

Pope Francis is better, but will not celebrate Easter mass. This was announced by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Bishops and dean of the College of Cardinals. He will be the one to replace the pontiff in the function of 9 April.

The director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said that Pope Francis “rested well during the night and the clinical picture is gradually improving. He continues the planned treatments ”.

After having breakfast, Bruni specified, “he read some newspapers and went back to work. Before lunch he went to the chapel of the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist”.

Cardinal Re will celebrate Easter mass

“As dean, I will celebrate mass on the morning of Easter day”, said Re. And he underlined that, given the current situation, with the Pope hospitalized, “we have certainly established the Palms, Holy Thursday morning and afternoon and the Sunday, when I’ll be there”.

Pope Francis was hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome yesterday, March 29, with a respiratory infection. Hospital sources specify that “the medical staff are optimistic and believe that they will be there for next Palm Sunday’s celebrations. Barring unforeseen events, of course.” The night “passed smooth as oil,” they add.

Close to the Pope is Massimiliano Strappetti, the Pope’s trusted nurse, the one who had convinced him to undergo colon surgery three years ago. Bergoglio had accused some breathing difficulties due to a slight illness. The chest CT scan he underwent gave a negative result and a possible Covid infection was also excluded.