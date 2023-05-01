Pope Francis reiterated this Sunday that the Vatican is participating in a peace mission to try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done. There is a mission in progress, but it has not been made public yet. When it is public, I will reveal it,” he said during a flight home from a three-day visit to Hungary.

The pontiff celebrated a massive mass in Budapest’s Kossut Lajos square before some 50,000 people, in which he called for a Church that “does not exclude anyone” or “close the doors” to immigration or those who suffer from war. «I believe that peace is always made by opening channels. Peace is never achieved by closing in on one another,” he later said on the plane regarding the negotiations, of which he did not want to give details. According to Reuters, Francis added that he had discussed Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and with the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest. «In these meetings we not only talk about Little Red Hood. Everyone is interested in the path to peace,” he assured.

The first time that there was talk of a Vatican mediation took place weeks after the invasion. The proposal of a pontifical group consisted of kyiv joining the EU in exchange for renouncing NATO. Last March, the president of the World Union of Old Believers, Leonid Sebastianov, indicated that the pope would like to discuss his own plan to resolve the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, without further details. That of the Vatican would be the third mediation put on the international board right now to stop the war, after the one presented by China, and which seems to have strengthened as a result of the recent conversation between presidents Volodimir Zelenski and Xi Jinping, and that of the Brazilian president. , Lula da Silva, who has garnered hardly any Western enthusiasm. So far, neither has succeeded in altering the destruction program of the two armies.

In fact, the pontiff’s statements came just a few hours after Russia denounced a new air attack within its domain by Ukraine. The Bryansk region, in the southwest of the country and just 100 kilometers from the border, had to mourn the death of four civilians while two others were injured in an air attack that Moscow attributed to Zelensky’s troops.

“Work continues to remove the rubble from the house destroyed after today’s shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Suzemka. All emergency services are mobilized, “explained the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, in his Telegram account.

“Terrorists and Murderers”



Bogomaz, who had initially reported two deaths, had to raise the balance a few hours later after the discovery of two more bodies among the rubble. The Briansk governor also explained that two other residents of the town of Suzemka are hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the bombardment. “According to preliminary data, one residential building has been completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed,” he stressed.

Since the start of the invasion, Briansk, like the Belgorod border region, have been the target of frequent attacks that the Kremlin attributes to Ukraine. On Saturday, the eve of the raid on Suzemka, Moscow had accused Kiev of bombing a fuel depot on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014. Zelensky’s troops were also blamed for several attacks on occupied areas and Russian villages. .

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, in his message this Sunday, meanwhile again condemned the bombings carried out on Friday by Moscow, in particular the attack on a residential building in the city of Uman in which 23 people died, six of them children. . “Not only those who give the orders, but all of you are terrorists and murderers and you must all be punished,” he said, referring to the Russian soldiers.

“We are close to our victory,” Zelensky pointed out, stressing that his troops are preparing for a counteroffensive that the head of the Wagner group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, said this Sunday that he expects by mid-May and considered that it will be “a tragedy for Russia.” .