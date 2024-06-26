Pope Francis spoke this Wednesday (26) in a weekly audience at the Vatican | Photo: EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis reiterated his position against the consumption and legalization of drugs during a weekly audience at the Vatican, on Wednesday morning (26), marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, established by the UN in 1987.

The pontiff classified it as a “moral duty” to be against the production and trafficking of narcotics. “Having known so many tragic stories of drug addicts and their families, I am convinced that it is a moral duty to end the production and trafficking of these dangerous substances.”

The leader of the Catholic Church stated that drug consumption “impoverishes communities” and that, despite each drug addict having a unique story and having dignity as a child of God, the consumption of drugs inflicts serious damage on all levels of society.

Francisco also stated that the bad intentions and actions of traffickers cannot be ignored and the reduction of drug dependence “is not achieved through the liberalization of narcotics”, as has been proposed or implemented in some countries.

The Catholic leader’s demonstration takes place one day after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal consumption.