In it forum ‘General States of Birth’ Pope Francis lost patience when a woman asked him for a blessing for her dog and told him that her dog was like a son to her, to which he Dad he despaired when he saw this request.

The Pope respectfully told her that she I should ask for the street children or those who suffer from hunger and not by a dog that while respectfully acknowledging that they are members of the family, there should be no exaggeration.

The pope reflected on the women who treat their pets like children and regretted that the fact of “bringing children into the world is perceived as a burden on families”, which conditions the mentality of the young generations, who grow up in uncertainty, if not in disappointment and fear.

so the Pope Francisco He called for new policies “with a vision of the future” to increase the birth rate in Europe and has denounced that women are “crushed by the burden of caring” with which they are forced to choose between their motherhood and their professional career.

It highlights that in Italy the maternity rate has gone down, to which I believe that young women no longer want to have a family and even replace this with pets.

“He birth theme it is central for everyone, especially for the future of Italy and Europe”, stressed the Pope, who assures that the births of children constitute “the main indicator to measure the hope of a people”.

The young women They suffer the most, often forced to choose between a career and motherhood or crushed by the burden of caring for their families, especially in the presence of frail older adults and dependent people.

It also highlights that the women they treat their pets as children and regretted that the mentality of young people is perceived as a burden, a situation that has an impact on a low birth rate in Europe.

The Pope has called for a deep reflection on the issue of birth rates and has called for the implementation of policies that promote birth rates and support women who want to have children and at the same time continue with their professional careers.