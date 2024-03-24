Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

The Pope celebrated Palm Sunday in Rome with tens of thousands of believers in the morning. However, Francis was unable to give his sermon due to illness.

Vatican/Rome – Pope Francis celebrated the liturgical celebration of Palm Sunday in Rome on Sunday morning. In Catholic tradition, it marks the start of Holy Week. A procession of around 100 young people, bishops and cardinals marched from St. Peter's Square, decorated with flowers, to the altar in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

During the mass, 25,000 believers had their olive branches blessed. The branches that pilgrims waved while greeting the Pope are intended to commemorate Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. Following the service, a lunchtime prayer by the church leader is planned.

During the mass, the 87-year-old Francis refrained from giving the Palm Sunday sermon due to severe hoarseness, the Italian broadcaster reports RAI News. In the past few days, Francis had not been able to speak his texts himself because of bronchitis. They had to be read out by the Pope's staff.

Pope Francis has been suffering from health problems since the end of February

Due to the head of the church's health, it is currently unclear whether the pontiff will take part in the Stations of the Cross to the Colosseum. Last year the Pope decided not to take part in the ceremony due to the cold weather. Current forecasts predict milder weather in Rome for the coming week, so the appointment of the head of the Catholic Church remains confirmed for the time being.

Vatican City: Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Square to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican. © Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa

Pope Francis has been suffering from what appears to be a persistent respiratory infection since February, which has caused concern among believers around the world. The Vatican first officially informed about the current illness on February 24th. The Vatican subsequently described the Pope’s illness as “mild flu symptoms without fever.”

Pope Francis addresses message to media at RAI reception in the Vatican

Before the Palm Sunday service, Francis received executives and employees of the Italian public broadcaster RAI in audience at the Vatican on the occasion of the television station's 70th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of radio. Pope Francis told the Vatican media outlet that he wanted the service provided to be “a response to the needs of citizens in the spirit of universal openness.” Vatican News according to.

“In our age, rich in technology but sometimes poor in humanity, it is important to promote the search for the beautiful, to set in motion a dynamic of solidarity, to protect freedom, to strive for every artistic expression helps every person to rise, to reflect, to be moved, to smile and even to cry with emotion, to find a meaning in life, a prospect of the good, a meaning that does not consist in giving in to the worst,” said the Pope during his reception, reported Vatican News further.

Despite illness, Francis opens the Holy Week of the Christian church year on Palm Sunday

For around 1.7 billion Catholic and Protestant Christians around the world, the so-called Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday. It marks the climax of the Christian church year. On the Sunday before Easter, palm branches are traditionally carried in the church procession, blessed with holy water and then placed behind crucifixes in the houses.

Next Maundy Thursday, Pope Francis is scheduled to celebrate a mass in the Rebibbia women's prison in Rome. Maundy Thursday Mass marks the beginning of the so-called Easter Triduum – the three days on which Christians commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus.

According to tradition, the Pope washes the feet of prison inmates. Foot washing goes back to a gesture made by Jesus Christ to his disciples at the Last Supper and is a sign of humility and solidarity. (fh)