Pope francis reduced the salary of the cardinals of the Roman Curia by 10%, and that of a large part of its employees by 8% and 3%, to reverse the deficit situation suffered by the Vatican.

According to a statement, the measure aims to alleviate a crisis “that, for several years, has characterized the economic management of the Holy See”, and before “the worsening of this situation after the health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19 “.

It must be remembered that the restrictions of the pandemic have closed the operation of the Vatican Museums, an important source of income for the Catholic Church.

The Vatican Museums have suffered from the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Photo: EFE

This is what the Pope has provided in an Apostolic Letter published in the form of the ‘Motu Proprio del Sumo Pontiff’ in relation to the containment of the personnel costs of the Holy See, the Governorate of the State of Vatican City, and others related entities.

These measures, which will come into effect on April 1, 2021, are in addition to the decision of the Holy See to budget for 2021 an expenditure of 30 million euros from its reserve of donations for cover the deficit of 80 million which is expected to leave the pandemic in the state coffers.

Vatican cardinals are estimated to earn between € 4,000 and € 5,000 per month, living in spacious apartments that they rent at prices well below market value.

