It was the first meeting of the pontiff with the Ukrainian president since the beginning of the war. In Italy, Zelensky says that Ukraine “does not need mediators”, but “a just peace”. Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky met this Saturday (13/05), at the Vatican. The meeting marked the first personal meeting between the two since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

At the meeting, the two agreed on “the need to continue with humanitarian efforts to support the population” of Ukraine.

The meeting also comes after the pontiff revealed that a mission to end the war in Ukraine is underway, the details of which were not disclosed.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Vatican explained that the meeting lasted about 40 minutes and that “the topics of conversation refer to the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war.”

“The pope has assured his constant prayers, witnessed by his many public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace, since February last year”, when the Russian invasion that triggered the conflict more than a year ago began.

In addition, “both agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts in support of the population. The pope particularly emphasized the urgent need for ‘gestures of humanity’ towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict”.

On the same day, the Ukrainian president also had meetings with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the country, Sergio Mattarella.

On Sunday, Zelensky will also make his first visit to Germany since the start of the war. The program for the trip has not yet been announced, but the Ukrainian leader is expected to meet with Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and with the country’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The trip to Germany will take place one day after the country announced a new military aid plan for Ukraine, worth 2.7 billion euros (about R$ 14.5 billion). which includes tanks, armored vehicles and air defense systems.

peace mission

In the Vatican, the pontiff gave the representative a bronze work representing an olive branch, a symbol of peace, as well as this year’s Message for Peace, the Document on Human Fraternity and the volume “An Encyclical on Peace in Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian president, in turn, presented him with a work of art made with a bulletproof vest and a painting entitled “Loss”, about the murder of children during the conflict.

It was the pope’s first meeting with the Ukrainian representative since the beginning of the war, although both know each other because Francis received Zelenski in audience on February 8, 2020, when “the humanitarian situation and the search for peace” were discussed in the context of the “conflict that, since 2014, devastates Ukraine”.

This new meeting took place in the midst of the Vatican peace mission announced by the pontiff on the return flight from his recent trip to Hungary and of which the details are still not known, although a Vatican source told the Russian press that the meeting “is not in directly related” to her and that Zelensky requested a meeting with Francisco “a few days ago”.

Moreover, it occurs when an imminent Ukrainian counter-offensive is expected with which Kiev wants to reconquer a large part of the territory occupied by Moscow.

For all these reasons, the meeting generated great expectations, given the possibility of opening a spiral of dialogue in the conflict.

Ukraine does not need mediators

After the meeting, Zelenskiy thanked the pope for “personal attention to the “tragedy of millions of Ukrainians” and that he proposed to Francis that he support a Ukrainian proposal for peace. “Furthermore, I asked [o papa] condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter.

Also on Saturday, Zelensky, when asked about the pope’s possible role in mediating with Russia, told Italian television RAI that he respects Francis, but that Ukraine does not need mediators. “With all due respect to His Holiness, we don’t need mediators, we need a just peace,” Zelensky said in a special edition of the Porta a Porta program.

“We call on the Pope, like other leaders, to work for a just peace, but first we have to do everything else”, he said, stressing that it makes no sense to try to involve Russia in the dialogue, for now. “You cannot mediate with [Vladimir] Putin. No country in the world can do it”, he commented on the Russian president.

Zelensky also said he had not spoken to Putin, and that a counter-offensive was needed to drive Russian invaders out of Ukrainian territory.

jps (EFE, Lusa)