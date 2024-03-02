German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican today, Saturday. The head of the Catholic Church, Francis, will receive Chancellor Schulz in a special hour-long meeting at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), which is their first meeting. Neither Schulz's office nor the Vatican announced the topics that would be discussed during the meeting.

Schulz arrived in Rome on Friday for a two-day visit to Italy, during which he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.