Mercedes-Benz has been supplying cars to the Vatican for 97 years and, for 45 years, the Pope has used the famous “popemobiles” based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Now, for the first time, the Mercedes-Benz Popemobile will be fully electric: Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, and the team members involved have today personally handed over to Pope Francis in the Vatican a unique, hand-built vehicle based on the electric G-Class.

In this way, the Pope will travel without local emissions in a new Mercedes-Benz in time for the Jubilee of 2025, an event that only takes place every 25 years and for which millions of pilgrims are expected in Rome.

The vehicle meets very demanding requirements and has been developed in close collaboration with the Vatican specifically for the Pope. The electric drive system of the new G580 with EQ technology (combined energy consumption: 30.4-27.7 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A) has been adapted to take advantage of the maximize the advantages of the four motors close to the wheels for the specific purpose of slow journeys in public appearances.

In the rear, the bench seat was replaced by an individual seat located in the center and adjustable in height. This rotating main seat allows you to move flexibly and address the audience from different angles. Behind the single seat, two individual seats have been integrated on the left and right for additional passengers.









The Pope receives his new Mercedes-Benz





The roof was removed at the B-pillar, and the B-pillar itself was harmoniously integrated into the side wall to create an unmistakable side profile. In case of rain or bad weather, a separate hardtop offers protection to the occupants. The left rear door was disassembled and rebuilt by specialists – in the traditional coachbuilder style – from a single piece and perfectly welded to the bodywork. On the right side, the tailgate hinges were relocated to the opposite side. Like previous Papamobiles, the exterior of the vehicle is painted in the classic pearl white color.

The Pope’s other cars

Mercedes-Benz has been manufacturing vehicles for almost 100 years for the highest representative of the Catholic Church and his trips and public appearances. The first vehicle of this type was a Nürburg 460 Pullman Saloon for Pope Pius important feature of previous carriages – the possibility of traveling with two personalities and other staff members using folding seats.

Interior of the new Papamobile



In the sixties, John XXIII received a Landaulet 300 with automatic transmission and longer wheelbase. His successor, Paul VI, initially used a Landaulet 600 Pullman and later a 300 SEL, also a Landaulet. In the 1980s, John Paul II used the first vehicle officially called the Popemobile for events in St. Peter’s Square, a modified 460 series G model.

Starting in 2002, he used a 463 series G 500, which was also used by his successors Benedict XVI and Francis. Specially designed cars based on the Mercedes-Benz M-Class and GLE were also used on occasion. After their withdrawal from service, some of the popemobiles were displayed in the Vatican and in the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.