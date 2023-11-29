The meeting before the general audience: “In football the risk is that economic interests sometimes prevail”

“How the world of football has changed. In particular, the financial footprint of the great sport has grown significantly, to the point of risking, at times, making football interesting only for reasons of economic interest.” These are the words of Pope Francis, who before the general audience received Celtic Glasgow, defeated last night by Lazio in the Champions League match which promoted the Biancocelesti to the round of 16.

the example — “Without prejudice that it is always preferable to win a match rather than lose it, this is not the most important thing – Pope Francis told the managers and players of the Scottish team -. What matters more is the example you set, whether by winning or losing. both on and off the pitch. An example that embodies virtues such as courage, perseverance, generosity and respect for the dignity of others, which is a gift from God”, said the Pontiff. See also Mexico vs Colombia: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

integrity — Pope Francis then added: “The high levels you are called to reach do not only concern your sporting abilities or the classical requirements necessary to excel, but also refer to your personal integrity. In this regard, men and women should not see in you only good footballers, but also people capable of delicacy, men with big hearts, capable of being wise administrators of the many benefits you enjoy thanks to your fortunate social position.”

