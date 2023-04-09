He Pope Francisco reappeared in public on Saturday to preside over the mass of the easter vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica, after cold weather the day before deterred the pontiff from attending the evening procession at the Colosseum.

The evening service began in the dark, but then the cavernous interior of the basilica was illuminated to reflect Christian beliefs that Jesus came back to life from the dead after dying on the cross and that good can triumph over evil.

The pope, who is 86 years old, is recovering from bronchitis that kept him in the hospital for three days, prior to Easter. On Sunday, tens of thousands of faithful are expected to attend the easter mass in Saint Peter’s Square and the Pope’s “urbi et orbi” (to the city and the world) address on the conflicts in the world at the end of Holy Week.

At the beginning of the Easter Vigil, Francisco – who arrived in a wheelchair due to a knee ailment – engraved a cross in the wax of a candle, as well as the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet (alpha and omega) and the anus. A cleric carried the lighted candle down the central aisle of the basilica, among the darkened pews occupied by the faithful. Dozens of cardinals and other prelates followed him carrying candles.

“The Church calls her sons and daughters, scattered throughout the world, to unite to contemplate and pray,” Francis declared to begin the service.

the mass during the Vigil of the most important day of Christianity it has become an occasion for the pontiffs to baptize adults from different parts of the world. This year eight were selected, from Albania, the United States, Nigeria, Italy and Venezuela, reported the Holy See.