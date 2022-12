Pope Francis at the general audience of November 30, 2022, at the Vatican: the pontiff questions the trial that led Lula to prison 🇧🇷 Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EFE/EPA

Pope Francis questioned the trial process that led President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to be imprisoned for 580 days and associated imprisonment with “fake news”. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC, he said it was a “paradigm case”.

“The trial process began with fake news in the media that created a favorable environment for his trial. The problem of ‘fake news’ about political and social leaders is extremely serious. They can destroy a person,” he declared.

The pontiff said he had the impression that the trial was not “adequate”. “And in that regard, be careful who sets up a process, whatever it may be. They set it up for you through the media in such a way that they influence those who have to judge and decide,” Francisco said.

“A trial has to be as clean as possible, with first-class courts, which have no other interest than saving the cleanliness of justice. This case in Brazil is historic, I don’t get into politics. I’ll tell you what happened”, added the Pope.

In the conviction of the Guarujá triplex case, Lula was convicted in the first instance by the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, in the second instance unanimously by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), and also in the Fifth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).