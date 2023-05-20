Pope Francis intends to send two emissaries to Kiev and Moscow in his attempt to mediate to stop the war in Ukraine, and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi may be in charge of going to the Ukrainian capital, while Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the department for the Eastern Churches, he would travel to the Russian capital, according to various media.

This would be the secret mission that Pope Francis referred to on his return from his trip to Hungary and about which the Vatican still maintains maximum silence.

The newspaper ‘Il Resto del Pug’, with headquarters in Bologna, published today that it will be the archbishop of the city and the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Matteo Zuppi, in charge of going to Kiev to convince the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to accept, at least, a high the fire.

At the same time, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, a great connoisseur of these two countries, will be in charge of communicating to Russian President Vladimir Putin that a truce is now essential.

However, the Department for Oriental Churches assured this afternoon that Gugerotti is completely unaware of that information.

“The news of a peace mission entrusted to the Prefect (…) Claudio Gugerotti has reached the international press. It is reported that the prefect is not aware of anything that is said about him ”, it is indicated in a brief statement.

Zuppi, points out the Bologna daily, has already fulfilled this role of mediator in at least two situations: the first dates back to 1990, when he held a dialogue with the community of Sant’Egidio, to which he is very close, with the parties that faced in the complex civil war in Mozambique, and also mediated with exponents of the terrorist group ETA to deliver the maps of their arsenals in France.

The newspaper reveals that, after his visit to Hungary, the Pope had a long meeting with Zuppi, in which he asked the Archbishop of Bologna to play an active role in this mission.

Zelensky’s response after his visit to the pope last Saturday that “they did not need mediators” had made us think that the Vatican would give up on its mediation attempt, however everything indicates that these talks will be attempted.

The Catholic Information Page’The seismograph blog’ announced last Thursday that the two countries have shown their willingness to sit down and talk with the pope’s emissaries.

It is reported that the prefect is not aware of anything that is said about him.

At the same time, they raised some important questions: first, they asked to clarify if they would be two envoys, one for each country, or just one; the parts They also requested the identity of the envoys, which would allow them to build a biographical profile of the papal representatives,” said this outlet.

“There are preliminary agreements on the names of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to kyiv, and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, to Moscow, but it has not been confirmed that these names are final. Both still need to be approved,” he added.

The main doubt about the Pope’s mission is that Kiev does not accept any truce because it considers it a “freeze” (of the military situation), which favors territorial conquests by Russia, adds ‘El Seismógrafo’.

The talks may also address the issue of Ukrainian children deported to Russia and that Zelensky assured that they could be up to 200,000 and that it was the only help that the Ukrainian president asked the Pope for.

EFE

