No second thoughts of the Church on priestly celibacy: in an interview with the Argentine newspaper PerfilPope Francis reiterates: “I’m not ready to review it yet, but obviously it is a question of discipline, which exists today and tomorrow may not exist, and has nothing to do with dogma”.

On the occasion of the ten years of his pontificate, Bergoglio’s conversation was also relaunched by the Vatican News portal of the Holy See and was an opportunity for the bishop of Rome to clarify some statements previously released to the media Infobae about the fact that celibacy, being “a discipline” and “a temporary prescription”, could have been revised.

Having archived the debate on the subject for now, Francis then spoke on the war in Ukraine, speaking with the Everyday occurrence and wishing “peace in that tormented land and in all the other countries that suffer the horror of war”.

“One thing that makes me suffer a lot – she says – is the globalization of indifference, turning one’s face away and saying ‘What does it matter to me?’ and to think that if weapons were not made for a year, hunger would end”. Again, in an interview with the Argentine newspaper The nationpublished by Corriere della Sera, the pontiff explains that the Vatican works with “a service of peace”. And he adds: “I am willing to go to Kiev. I want to go to Kiev. But on condition that I go to Moscow. I’ll go both places or neither.”