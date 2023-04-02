Pope Francis kicks off the celebrations for Easter 2023 the day after his resignation from the Gemelli Polyclinic.

Less than 24 hours after his resignation from the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Pope Francis arrived in St. Peter’s Square this morning to kick off the Easter celebrations with the celebration of Mass on Palm Sunday.

After being hospitalized for infectious bronchitis, the Holy Father appeared fit, although his voice was a little weaker than usual. Bergoglio arrived aboard the papal tender near the Vatican Obelisk, in the center of the large square, for the traditional rite of blessing the olive branches.

Bergoglio will preside over all appointments — The resignation of Pope Francis from the Gemelli in Rome does not change the program of celebrations set in recent days. The Pontiff will preside over all the scheduled events, but the celebrations at the altar will be entrusted to others. Today, for the Palm SundayArgentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, sub-dean of the College of Cardinals, will lead the celebration.

ANGELUS at 12.00 today — Pope Francis will also look out of the window of the apostolic palace for the Angelus scheduled for 12.00, thus closing the first day of a long week of celebrations for Easter 2023 who will see the Pontiff always present.

The next commitments for Easter 2023 — On 6 April, Holy Thursday, the day will open at 9.30 with the Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and will continue in the afternoon with the Evening Mass at the Juvenile Prison of Casal del Marmo in Rome. The day after, Good Fridaythe Passion of the Lord will be celebrated in the Papal Chapel of St. Peter’s Basilica and immediately afterwards, at 21.15, the traditional Via Crucis at the Colosseumbut the event program is still to be confirmed.

Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday — For 8 April 2023, Holy Saturday, the Easter vigil is scheduled for the holy night at 7.30 pm in the Papal Chapel of St. Peter's Basilica and the following day, the Easter Sundaywill open with the Holy Mass at 10.00 and then continue at 12.00 with the "Urbi et Orbi" Blessing from the central loggia of the Basilica, imparted by the Holy Father.