VATICAN CITY. It is the victory of life over death, “the triumph of light over darkness, the rebirth of hope within the rubble of failure”. It is the “surprising power of Easter”. It is “the Lord, God of the impossible who, forever, rolled away the stone and began to open our tombs, so that hope has no end”. Thus the heavy “boulders of death” can be moved, such as those of the “yearnings for peace broken by the cruelty of hatred and the ferocity of war”. Pope Francis stated this at the Easter Vigil in St. Peter's. The Pontiff enters the Basilica – where 6 thousand faithful await him, as communicated by the Holy See Press Office – pushed in a wheelchair, the evening after having followed the Via Crucis to the Colosseum from Casa Santa Marta “to preserve his health” in view of the Easter services. He presides over the solemn Celebration, starting the Rite in the atrium with the blessing of the fire and the preparation of the Paschal candle. The procession towards the altar, with the Easter candle lit and the singing of the Exultet, is followed by the baptismal liturgy, during which the Bishop of Rome baptises eight neophytes: four Italians, two Koreans, one Japanese and one Albanian.

The women “go to the tomb at the first light of dawn, but within themselves they retain the darkness of the night – Jorge Mario Bergoglio begins in his homily – Even though they are on the journey, they are still still: their hearts have remained at the foot of the cross. Clouded by the tears of Good Friday, they are paralyzed by pain, locked in the sensation that it is all over now, that a stone has been put over the story of Jesus. The stone itself is at the center of their thoughts.” In fact, they ask themselves: 'Who will roll away the stone from the entrance to the tomb?' When they arrive at the place, however, the surprising power of Easter shocks them: “looking up – says the text – they observed that the stone had already been rolled, although it was very large”.

The Pope invites us to focus on these two moments, «which lead us to the unprecedented joy of Easter: first the women ask themselves in anguish who will roll away the stone; then, looking up, they see that it has already been rolled.” First of all there is the question that «nags their hearts broken by pain: who will make us roll away the stone from the tomb? That stone represented the end of the story of Jesus, buried on the night of his death. He, the life that came into the world, was killed; He, who manifested the merciful love of the Father, received no mercy; He, who relieved sinners from the burden of condemnation, was condemned to the cross. The Prince of Peace, who had freed an adulteress from the violent fury of the stones, lies buried behind a large stone.” That boulder, an «insurmountable obstacle, was the symbol of what the women carried in their hearts, the terminus of their hope: against it everything had shattered, with the dark mystery of a tragic pain that had prevented their dreams from coming true» .

Francis warns: «This can happen to us too. Sometimes we feel that a tombstone has been placed heavily at the entrance to our heart, suffocating life, extinguishing trust, imprisoning us in the tomb of fears and bitterness, blocking the path to joy and hope. They are “boulders of death” and we encounter them, along the way, in all those experiences and situations that steal our enthusiasm and strength to move forward.” As in the “sufferings that affect us and in the deaths of loved ones, which leave unfillable voids in us; in the failures and fears that prevent us from doing the good things we care about”; in all the closures that «hold back our outbursts of generosity and do not allow us to open ourselves to love; in the rubber walls of selfishness and indifference, which reject the commitment to building more just and human-scale cities and societies; in all the longings for peace broken by the cruelty of hatred and the ferocity of war.”

When we experience these «disappointments, we have the feeling that many dreams are destined to be shattered and we too ask ourselves in anguish: who will roll the stone from our tomb? Yet, those same women who had darkness in their hearts testify to us something extraordinary: looking up, they observed that the stone had already been rolled, even though it was very large.” It is the “Easter of Christ, here is the strength of God: the victory of life over death, the triumph of light over darkness, the rebirth of hope within the rubble of failure”. It is «the Lord, God of the impossible who, forever, rolled away the stone and began to open our tombs, so that hope has no end. Towards Him, then, we too must raise our gaze – exhorts the Pontiff – Let us raise our gaze to Jesus: He, after having assumed our humanity, descended into the abyss of death and crossed them with the power of his divine life, opening an infinite glimpse of light for each of us. Resurrected by the Father in him, in our flesh with the power of the Holy Spirit, he opened a new page for the human race.” From that moment, if we let ourselves be taken by the hand by Jesus, no experience of failure and pain, no matter how much it hurts us, can have the last word on the meaning and destiny of our life. From that moment, if we allow ourselves to be grasped by the Risen One, no defeat, no suffering, no death will be able to stop our journey towards the fullness of life.” Bergoglio quotes Karl Rahner («What is the resurrection? Meditations on Good Friday and Easter»): «From that moment, “we Christians say that this story… has a meaning, a meaning that embraces everything, a meaning that he is no longer contaminated by absurdity and darkness… a sense that we call God… All the waters of our transformation flow towards him; they do not sink into the abyss of nothingness and absurdity… since his tomb is empty and he, who was dead, showed himself as the living one ”».

The Pontiff states: «Jesus is our Easter, the One who makes us pass from darkness to light, who is bound to us forever and saves us from the abyss of sin and death, attracting us into the luminous impetus of forgiveness and life eternal.” Therefore we need to raise our gaze to Him, let us welcome Jesus, God of life, into our lives, let us renew our “yes” to Him today and no boulder will be able to suffocate our hearts, no tomb will be able to enclose the joy of living, no failure will be able to relegate us to despair . Let us lift our gaze to Him and ask Him that the power of His resurrection roll away the boulders that oppress our soul. Let us raise our gaze to Him, the Risen One, and walk in the certainty that in the dark depths of our expectations and our deaths, the eternal life that He came to bring is already present.”

Francis chants: «Sister, brother, may your heart explode with jubilation on this holy night!».