Pope Francis is improving after being operated last Wednesday for an abdominal hernia, but he was advised against making efforts and, therefore, this Sunday He did not publicly celebrate the Angelus.

The Vatican reported that Pope Francis’ postoperative period is progressing normally. The pontiff underwent this Sunday respiratory physiotherapy and He prayed the Angelus in the chapel of the private apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he is admitted.

The doctors had advised against the pontiff from celebrating the Angelus publicly from the hospital to avoid efforts that put at risk the healing of the mesh that was applied to the abdominal wall after the operation in which some adhesions that could have caused intestinal obstruction were removed.

It was the first time in his pontificate that the pope did not publicly celebrate the Angelus prayer, since even during the pandemic he celebrated it in the pontifical palace and it was broadcast. Even after his colon operation in 2021 he celebrated the Angelus from the hospital.

In the last medical part of this Sunday it was reported that the pope remains afebrile and hemodynamically stable, “He underwent respiratory physiotherapy and continued to move.” “

During the morning he followed the Holy Mass live on television and received the Eucharist. Then he went to the chapel of the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer for the Angelus prayer,” the Vatican said in a statement.

The Angelus prayer in Saint Peter’s Square was carried out without the presence of the Pope.

Then, he added the note, “had lunch with those who assist him in these days of hospitalization in the private apartment: doctors, assistants, nurses and staff of the Gendarmerie (Vatican police)”.

The surgeon who operated on him last Wednesday and also in July 2021 in the colon, Sergio Alfieri, explained at a press conference this Saturday that “in recent days all intravenous treatment has been suspended and he is fed on a diet “semi-liquid. His blood work and post-op chest X-ray are good.”

Alfieri also stressed that “the pope has not had any kind of heart problem or suffered a heart attack.”

From a cardiorespiratory point of view the father is fine, added the doctor, responsible for surgery at the Gemelli hospital, and explained that two months ago he had a small problem (pneumonia) “as any 86-year-old person can have but he has practically no type of treatment, the only problem is the knee, but he has no He hasn’t had any problems.”

A group of people pray outside the Gemelli hospital where the Pope is hospitalized.

He also explained that the pope is not suffering a lot of pain and that is why he “undergoes normal analgesic therapy to make sure he can breathe well.

The medical team has advised him to remain hospitalized for his full recovery for at least the next week. and Francisco accepted, as reported by Alfieri. His hearings were annulled until June 18.

Despite his repeated health problems, Francisco maintains a tight schedule, which sometimes includes a dozen interviews in the same morning.

His fragile health does not prevent him from traveling either and in the coming months he has several trips planned: a visit to Portugal at the beginning of August, a tour to Mongolia the following month and a massive mass in Marseille, in the south of France, on September 23. .

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With agencies