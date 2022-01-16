Pope Francis prays for victims of the rains in Brazil

Pope Francis remembered this Sunday (16) the victims of heavy rains in Brazil| Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Vatican News

Pope Francis today remembered the victims of the heavy rains of recent weeks in Brazil, during prayer at the Vatican.

“I express my solidarity with the people affected by the heavy rains and floods in several regions of Brazil in recent weeks. I pray especially for the victims and their families and for those who lost their homes. May God support the efforts of those who are bringing help”, he said. the Pontiff.

The Pope’s words were said after the Marian prayer of the Angelus, at noon this Sunday (16).

The rains of late 2021 and early this year left dozens of dead, mainly in Bahia and Minas Gerais.

See the video: