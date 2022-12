Pope Francis during the Angelus of December 10, 2022, at the Vatican. 🇧🇷 Photo: Riccardo Antimiani/EFE/EPA

Pope Francis praised this Sunday the example, especially for younger people, of Brazilian Isabel Cristina Mrad Campos, beatified on Saturday after being murdered for resisting a rape attempt. “This young woman was murdered in 1982, aged 20, out of hatred for the faith, for defending her dignity as a woman and the value of chastity,” said the pontiff after praying the Sunday Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace. “May her heroic example spur young people in particular to give a generous witness of faith and adherence to the Gospel”, Francis added, before asking the faithful listening to him in St. Peter’s Square to applaud the new Blessed.

Isabel Cristina was beatified on December 10, at the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, in Barbacena, Minas Gerais, in the presence of Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis, Archbishop Emeritus of Aparecida. The new blessed, whose martyrdom was recognized by Francis in 2020, was murdered by a man who tried to rape her and who, after failing to commit the rape, brutally tortured and stabbed her. Her violent death was considered by Catholics to be true martyrdom and the faithful compared the young victim to Saint Maria Goretti, who also died fighting her attacker. The tomb of Isabel Cristina, located in the church of Nossa Senhora da Piedade, in Barbacena, is a place of pilgrimage for the faithful who leave from different parts of Brazil to deposit tickets with prayers and requests for grace.