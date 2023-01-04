By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Wednesday experienced a surreal moment in which a living pope spoke to some of the faithful in one part of the tiny city-state, while others, a short distance away, paid tribute to a deceased former pontiff. .

Pope Francis held his general audience in a large modern hall, a routine event for a Wednesday.

“I would like us to join those here beside us who are paying homage to Benedict XVI,” Francis told several thousand people at the start of his audience.

Francis, 86, who will preside at Benedict’s funeral on Thursday, called his predecessor “a great teacher of catechesis”.

Benedict, a towering theologian and hero to conservative Catholics unsettled by Francis’ more progressive papacy, in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign rather than serve for the rest of his life.

At about the same time as Francis was speaking and just a few dozen meters away, the grand doors of St Peter’s Basilica were being opened to the public for the third and final day of public viewing of the body of Benedict XVI.

As of Tuesday night, some 135,000 people had passed by to honor the pope emeritus, who lay without any papal insignia on a catafalque before the basilica’s main altar.

The decision not to include the insignia during public viewing appears to have been taken to emphasize that he was no longer pope when he died on Saturday aged 95.