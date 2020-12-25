Highlights: The Instagram account of Pope Francis, the supreme religious leader of Christians, is once again in controversy

Pope Francis is accused of ‘liking’ an inflammatory picture of an X-rated model

Model Margott shared a screenshot claiming that his picture was liked by the Pope

Vetical City

The Instagram account of Pope Francis, the supreme religious leader of Christians, has once again come under controversy. Pope has been accused of ‘liking’ the hot picture of an X-rated model. Model Margot Fox shared a screenshot claiming that her inflammatory body with a bodyshoot has been taken on Instagram by 2500 people, including Pope.

The model said, ‘The Pope has liked my picture, which means I am going to heaven.’ A large number of people are criticizing the likes of this picture of the Pope, while there are many who are not blaming the Pope for this. Not only this, there are many people who are telling the model that you are lucky that the Pope has liked your picture.

Vatican seeks clarification from Instagram

Earlier, the provocative picture of a bikini-clad Brazilian model from Pope Francis’ official Instagram account had created a ruckus on social media. A social media user’s screenshot of the Pope’s Instagram account @francisus liking the model’s picture went viral. In this picture, Brazilian model Natalia Gariboto was seen in the uniform of a school girl.

In this very inflammatory picture, Natalia is seen keeping the books in the locker. In the screenshot, it is seen that 133,000 people have liked this picture of Natalia (27), apart from Pope Francis. On the other hand, after being trolled, Natalia joked that she is going to the Vatican with her Twitter followers. Natalia said that my mother rejected this picture but the Pope liked it. At least I’m going to heaven. ‘ However, after being trolled, the picture was unlocked from the Pope’s account. After the incident, the Vatican said it was seeking clarification from Instagram.