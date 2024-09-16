No one denies that Pope Francis brought a breath of fresh air to the traditional Church that was poorly digested by the conservative apparatus of the Vatican. Above all, his attempt at open dialogue with those who were different and with an openness in relation to Catholics in order to open the doors of the Church to women, something that was fundamental in early Christianity and ended up being monopolized by men to the point of excluding women from the altar.

Perhaps because he was seen as a reformist Pope, even on the delicate issue of the Church’s relations with the current and controversial issues of gender, his latest statements, of a political nature, have clashed, entering into the controversy of the American elections, placing on a par two candidates as different as Trump and Kamala, accusing both of murder over the issues of abortion and immigration.

The Pope’s intervention, placing the same responsibility on respect for the elections of two politicians, on whose outcome at the polls even world peace could depend, is even more serious if we remember that the Pope is not only the head of the Catholic Church, its highest religious authority, but also Head of State of the Vatican. Yes, of the tiny State that today has a population of less than a thousand inhabitants, but which makes the Pope a true Head of State, with embassies throughout the world of believers and where until not long ago the death penalty was enforced. It was only abolished in modern times, by Pope Paul VI.

We know from the history of the papacy the connivances that have always existed since the beginning of Catholicism between the throne and the altar. There have been popes who were totally political and, in their vast majority, in collaboration with right-wingers and conservatives, often flirting with dictators.

We cannot forget that the Vatican, after having lost the Papal States, recovered them as a gift from Benito Mussolini, who granted that piece of Rome the powers of a secular State, in exchange for the Pope’s support for nascent fascism. It is true that in the modern age the Popes changed and, while almost always going hand in hand with the dictators of the day, they opened spaces for dialogue with left-wing regimes. Fundamentally, however, the Popes gave the impression of feeling more comfortable with right-wing Heads of State.

I was able to observe this personally during my 103 trips around the world, which I made with Popes Paul VI and John Paul II as a correspondent for this newspaper. It was visible and sometimes a topic of conversation among the journalists who accompanied him on his plane, a certain sympathy of the Popes with the conservative Heads of State. They seemed to feel more at ease with them.

As an example, I can recall the controversial trip of the Polish Pope, Karol Wojtyla, to Chile in April 1987. It was the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. The Vatican’s intention was to help a peaceful transition, but the familiarity that the Pope showed with the dictator, even playing with the objects on the dictator’s desk, was still surprising to the journalists who accompanied him. And especially when Pope Wojtyla appeared at the window of the presidential palace to bless the people with the dictator at his side, who was also making happy gestures behind the Pope’s back.

All this to remind us that it was not surprising that with the arrival of the Argentine Pope, Francis, to the papacy, with his new air of renewal, which the ultraconservatives have never forgiven him for and only hope that the good Lord will take him with him, the most open-minded Catholic world saw him as a new prophet who had come to clean up the meanders of conservatism accumulated over centuries in the tiny but powerful Vatican State.

Perhaps that is why Francis’ political slip-up in falling into the temptation of giving his opinion on the delicate and important American presidential elections with all the political and even religious baggage that they entail has been surprising. And the fact is that we are at a time when the world is in the throes of birth, on the threshold of new changes in existential logarithms, perhaps the greatest since the leap to homo Sapiens, whose end no prophet has yet been able to predict.