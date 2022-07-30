Home page World

Anna Lorenz

Pope Francis speaks to reporters on plane returning from Canada. The main theme of his visit to Canada was apologizing to indigenous people for decades of abuse in church-run boarding schools. © picture alliance/dpa/REUTERS-Pool/AP | Guglielmo Mangiapane



Concern about Pope Francis is great: because of the pontiff’s recent statements, there are now fears that the head of the church may resign due to ongoing health problems.

Vatican – Rumors have been circulating for several weeks that Pope Francis may be forced to resign as head of the Church due to his health condition. At the beginning of July, the pontiff still denied any consideration of resignation, but now other tones can be heard from the Vatican.

Pope Francis’ critical health condition: “I have to take it easy”

Pope Francis has been suffering from pain in his right knee for months and is dependent on a walking stick or wheelchair. He was unable to travel to Africa, his visit to Canada this week (week 30) – he asks for forgiveness from indigenous people who suffered abuse and violence as children in church-run boarding schools – was treated by a doctor and accompanied by a nurse.

“I don’t think I can maintain the same travel pace as before,” said the 85-year-old church leader on Saturday night, July 30, 2022, during his return flight from Canada. In the past six days he has barely been able to take a few steps and has spent most of his time in a wheelchair. Although he wants to continue to travel, you might just have to plan a little smaller. “When I think about my age and my limitations, I have to take it easy,” said the pontiff. Despite everything, he is sticking to his planned visits to Kyiv and Kazakhstan in September, and he also wants to make up for the canceled trip to Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Pope Francis sick: Pontifex wants to “save a little strength” or otherwise “step aside”.

An operation on his knee could provide relief, but the Pope shies away from an intervention. “The whole problem is the anaesthesia,” he explained. “You don’t play with anesthesia”. A little over a year ago, Pope Francis had an operation on the colon, and the anesthetic left its mark to this day.

Rather, according to the Pope, he must “save his strength a little” or “otherwise think about the possibility of stepping aside”. “The door,” said the head of the church, “is open. It’s a perfectly normal option.” His predecessor, Benedict XVI, had already resigned in 2013, contrary to the fundamental rule that the papal office is for life.

He’s not thinking about resigning at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he can’t start the day after tomorrow, Pope Francis said. “This trip was a bit like a test” and made it clear to him “that you can’t travel in this condition”. However, he will continue to try to “be close to people”. Thus, a resignation of the pontiff is not improbable should his health prevent him from exercising his office in the way he envisioned. (askl)