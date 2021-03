On Saturday, on the second day of his historic visit to Iraq, Pope Francis began reviving his first mass in the country at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baghdad, in the presence of officials and worshipers who sat apart in compliance with health rules aimed at containing the Covid-19 epidemic, as journalists witnessed in France Press.

For the first time, the Supreme Pontiff celebrates a Mass in the Chaldean Eastern Rite, interspersed with prayers and chants in both Arabic and Aramaic.