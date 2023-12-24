Pope Francis: “Our heart is in Bethlehem where peace is rejected by the losing logic of war”

“Our heart tonight is in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is still rejected by the losing logic of war, with the roar of weapons that even today prevents him from finding a home in the world”. Thus Pope Francis in the homily of the Christmas mass, presided over in St. Peter's Basilica in front of the 6,500 faithful present inside the Vatican basilica. Arriving in a wheelchair, the Pope presided over the mass and Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, celebrated at the altar of the chair.

The pontiff recalled that according to the Gospel, Jesus was born while the census decided by the Roman emperor was taking place: “While the emperor counts the inhabitants of the world, God enters almost secretly”, said Francis, “while he who commands seeks to rise among the greats of history, the King of history chooses the path of smallness. None of the powerful people notice him, only some shepherds, relegated to the margins of social life.”

The God revealed by Jesus, Francis said, “is not the god of performance, but the God of incarnation. He does not subvert injustices from above with force, but from below with love; he does not burst forth with limitless power, but he descends into our limits; he does not avoid our fragilities, but takes them on.” The risk, however, Francis noted, is that of “living Christmas with a pagan idea of ​​God in your head, as if he were a powerful master in heaven, a god who marries himself with power, with worldly success and with the idolatry of consumerism”. A God “detached and touchy, who behaves well with the good and gets angry with the bad”, “made in our image, useful only to solve our problems and take away our evils”, “distant and controlling, rigid and powerful, who helps the his to prevail against others.” Instead, God “does not use a magic wand, he is not the commercial god of everything and immediately”, said the Pope, “he does not save us by pressing a button, but comes close to change reality from within”.

Francis also quoted a letter from JRR Tolkien, defined as “a great narrator of epic deeds”, to his son: “I offer you the only great thing to love on earth: the Blessed Sacrament. There you will find charm, glory, honor, faithfulness and the true path of all your loves on earth.” According to the Pope, “tonight love changes history.”