All we needed were the transsexual nuns…

On this day of Easter, all the strangeness of these mad and desperate times and of this “upside down world” that is unhinging common sense were not enough. Now they’re coming too, the “trans nuns”, namely the “US federation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and the Office for Justice, Peace and the Integrity of Creation of the Leavenworth Sisters of Charity”.

The cunning Schwaiste sisters have been waiting for an unmissable one International day of transgender visibility (as if there were any need) which is celebrated on March 31st, for group outings. And so said done the Sisters of Providence have published a document representing “6,000 Catholic nuns” present in 18 US states. The document is entitled “In solidarity”, obviously of the day.

We usually call the sisters feminine, otherwise we would have to call them “the sisters” and it still sounds bad in Italian, notwithstanding the Boldrini, say that: “As Catholic religious we wholeheartedly affirm that transgender, non-binary and gender-questioning individuals are loved and cherished by God” who evidently did not think the same way in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah. So the “sisters” have also become theologians and churn out precepts and dogmas as if they were the Dad.

I wonder if the nuns have the same solicitude for comfort Donald Trump or some white sovereignist from Texas, who maybe God, have you ever seen, loves him too, but the fluid Catholics are careful not to get out of the transgender seed. But the “fluid sisters” do not stop at a generic statement, they insist and specify: “In the United States, transgender people are suffering damages and cancellations due to anti-Lbgtq legislation in several States through discrimination and daily violence due to harmful rhetoric by some Christian institutions and their leaders, including the Catholic Church”.

