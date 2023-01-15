Pope Francis ready to resign

“Mary, the servant of the Lord, help us to be free from attachments, to make room for the Lord and give space to others”. This was stated by the Pope as he looked out of the window of his study in the Vatican Apostolic Palace to recite the Angelus with the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“Dear brothers and sisters, good morning! – underlines the Pontiff – The Gospel of today’s liturgy reports the testimony of John the Baptist about Jesus, after he baptized him in the Jordan River. It says thus: ‘Here is the one of whom I said: After me comes a man who has passed me because he was before me‘. This statement reveals John’s spirit of service. He had been sent to prepare the way for the Messiah and he had done so without sparing himself. Humanly one might think that he would be given a ‘prize’, a prominent place in the public life of Jesus. But no. Johnhis mission accomplished, knows how to step aside, he withdraws from the scene to make room for Jesus“.

“He saw the Spirit descend upon him, he indicated him as the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world and now he in turn listens humbly. He preached to the people, gathered disciples and trained them to a long time – continues the Pope – Yet it binds no one to itself. And this is difficult but it is the sign of the true educator: not to bind people to themselves. John does this: he puts his disciples in the footsteps of Jesus. He is not interested in having a following for himself, in obtaining prestige and success, but he bears witness and then takes a step back, so that many may have the joy of meeting Jesus“.

“With his spirit of service, with his ability to make room, John the Baptist teaches us an important thing: freedom from attachments. Yes, because it is easy to become attached to roles and positions, to the need to be esteemed, recognized and rewarded – continues the pontiff – And this, although natural, is not a good thing, because service involves gratuitousness, caring for others without advantages for oneself, without ulterior motives. It will do us good too to cultivate, like John, the virtue of stepping aside at the right moment, testifying that the reference point of life is Jesus“.

“Let’s think about how important this is for a priest, who is called to preach and celebrate not out of protagonism or self-interest, but to accompany others to Jesus. PLet’s think about how important it is for parents, who raise their children with so many sacrifices, but then have to leave them free to take their own path in work, in marriage, in life – he adds – It is beautiful and right that parents continue to ensure their presence, saying to their children: ‘We won’t leave you alone’, but with discretion, without intrusiveness. And the same goes for other areas, such as friendship, married life, community life. Freeing yourself from the attachments of your ego and knowing how to step aside costs money, but it is very important: it is the decisive step to grow in the spirit of service”.

“Brothers, sisters, let’s try to ask ourselves: are we capable of making room for others? Of listening to them, of leaving them free, of not binding them to us by demanding recognition? Do we draw others to Jesus or to ourselves? And again, following John’s example: we know how to rejoice in the fact that people take their own path and follow their calling, even if this involves a little detachment from us? Do we rejoice in their accomplishments, sincerely and without envy? – he concludes – May Mary, the servant of the Lord, help us to be free from attachments, to make room for the Lord and make room for others”.



Subscribe to the newsletter

