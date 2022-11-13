Pope Francis at lunch with 1300 poor people on the occasion of the World Day

On the occasion of the World Day of the Poor Pope Francis he shared the lunch served to the poor in the Paul VI Hall. Approximately 1300 homeless people, migrants and assisted people from Caritas Rome, Community of Sant’Egidio, Acli and other associations, many of which had participated in the Mass celebrated this morning by the Pontiff in St. Peter’s Basilica. Seated at a long table, the Pope shared the lunch next to them.

Subscribe to the newsletter

