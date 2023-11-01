“Every war is a defeat. Nothing is solved with war. Nothing. Everything is gained with peace, with dialogue. They entered the kibbutzim, took hostages. They killed someone. And then the reaction. The Israelis go and take those hostages, to save them. In war one slap causes another”. Thus Pope Francis, in the exclusive interview given to the director of Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci, expresses himself on the conflict in the Middle East and on the events of the last month, starting from the Hamas attack on last October 7th.

“One strong and the other even stronger and so we move forward. War is a defeat. I felt it as one more defeat. Two peoples who must live together – says Francis – With that wise solution: two peoples two states. The Oslo Agreement: two very limited states and Jerusalem with a special status“.

Have you heard from the religious people who remained in Gaza? “I call them every day and there is also an Argentinian nun there and the parish priest was in Bethlehem when all this broke out and he couldn’t return because he had gone to Bethlehem to buy medicine. Now he is in Jerusalem but he can’t come in. And the Egyptian assistant parish priest, Father Yussuf, I call him every day and he tells me ‘but this is terrible, now the latest thing is that they bombed the hospital but they respect us in the parish, we have 563 people in the parish, all Christians and even some Muslims. Sick children who are cared for by Mother Teresa’s nuns.”

“In this small parish there are 563 people. I called him before coming and every day I try to accompany them. For the moment, thank God, the Israeli forces respect that parish”, says Francis.

Do you fear a global escalation? “It would be the end of many things and many lives. I think that human wisdom stops these things. Yes, there is the possibility but… and this war affects us because of what it means Israel, Palestine, the Holy Land, Jerusalem but Ukraine also affects us because it is nearby. But there are many other wars that do not affect us: Kivu, Yemen, Myanmar with the Rohingya who are martyrs. The world is at war but there is industry of the weapons behind”.

“Unfortunately, anti-Semitism remains hidden. You can see it, young people for example, here and there doing something. It is true that in this case it is very large but there is always something anti-Semitic and it is not always enough to see the Holocaust they committed in the Second World War, these 6 million killed, enslaved and it has not passed. Unfortunately, it didn’t pass. I won’t be able to explain it and I have no explanations, it’s a fact that I see it and I don’t like it”, says the Pontiff again.

The war between Ukraine and Russia

The situation in the Middle East risks overshadowing the war between Ukraine and Russia. “The Ukrainian people are a martyr people, they had very strong persecutions during Stalin’s time. They are a martyr people. I read a commemorative book about this and about the terrible martyrdom, it was terrible, it was a people who suffered a lot and now anything makes them relive that, I understand them and I received President Zelensky, I understand, but we need peace. Stop! Stop a bit and look for a peace agreement, the agreements are the real solution to this. For both of us”, says the Pope.

“On the second day of the war in Ukraine I went to the Russian embassy, ​​I felt that I had to go there and I said that I was willing to go to Putin if it was of any use. The good ambassador, he has finished now, an official of Russia. And from that moment I had a good conversation with the Russian embassy. When I presented prisoners, I went there and they released them, they also released them from Azov”, he states.

“In short, the embassy behaved very well in freeing the people who could be freed. But the dialogue stopped there. At that moment Lavrov wrote to me: ‘Thank you if you want to come, but it’s not necessary’. I wanted to go to both sides”, says Francesco.

Migrants, Italy and Europe

“Europe must show solidarity”, says the Pope responding to a question on migrants. “I am the son of migrants but in Argentina we are 46 million I think and only indigenous people there are 6 million no more. The others are all migrants. It is truly a country made up of migrations: Italians, Spaniards, Ukrainians, Russians, all the Middle East. And many from the Middle East, for example in Argentina we call them Turks because they arrived with Turkish passports from the great Ottoman Empire and I am used to living in a country of migrants. My father worked at the Bank of Italy and went there as a migrant, he remained there and he died there, he raised a family there. For me the experience of migration is a strong existential thing, not with the tragedy of now. There were bad migrations in the post-war period but today it is always a very dramatic thing and there are five countries that suffer the most from migration: Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Italy and Spain”, underlines the Pope.

“They are the ones who receive the most. Then when these migrants from Africa come from Libya we see the cruelty of the Libyan concentration camps, there is a cruelty there, terrible, I always recommend reading a book written by one of these migrants who waited more than three years to get from Ghana to Spain: it’s called “Fratellino”, “Hermanito” in Spanish. A short book but it tells the cruelties of migration. What we have seen in Calabria recently, terrible. Europe must be in solidarity with these, these five countries cannot take everyone and the governments of Europe must enter into dialogue. There are small empty countries with ten, fifteen elderly people and they need people to go and work there. There is a migration policy – he underlines – with the steps of migration: receiving them, accompanying them, promoting them and inserting them into work. That they fit in. And such a migration policy costs money. But I think of Sweden which did a good job at the time of the Latin American dictatorships.”

“It’s full of Latin Americans there and they settled them immediately: the migrant arrived, the next day to study the language and then settle down with work. Integrate. But if one doesn’t integrate the migrant there’s a problem. I always think the terrorist attack at the Zaventem airport in Belgium comes to mind: the boys were all migrants but not integrated migrants, they were closed migrants and this is bad. A migration policy must be constructive for the good of the country and for their good and also pan-European. I liked it when the president of the European Commission went there to Lampedusa to see: I like this because she is trying to take this”, he explains.

Climate and Cop 28

The Pope will go to Dubai for Cop 28. Francis reveals this in a passage of the exclusive interview given to the director of Tg1. Pope Francis also launches an appeal for creation: “We still have time to stop. Our future is at stake. The future of our children and our grandchildren. We need a little responsibility”

“I think I will leave from December 1st until December 3rd. I will stay there for three days. I remember that when I went to Strasbourg, to the European Parliament, and President Hollande sent the Environment Minister Segolene Royal to receive me and she asked me : ‘But are you preparing something on the environment? Do it before the meeting in Paris. I called some scientists here, who hurried, ‘Laudato Sì’ was released, which was released before Paris. And the meeting of Paris was the most beautiful of all. After Paris everyone went backwards and it takes courage to move forward in this. After ‘Laudato si’ five important officials in the oil field asked for an appointment. Everyone to justify themselves… it takes courage.”

“A country that is an island in the Pacific Ocean is buying land in Samoa to move because in twenty years they will no longer exist because the sea is growing – says Francesco – But we don’t believe this. We still have time to stop. our future is at stake. The future of our children and our grandchildren. We need a bit of responsibility. I like to talk about the fishermen of San Benedetto del Tronto. Good guys who came to visit me and tell me that I don’t know how many tons of They take plastic and don’t throw it back into the sea. They lose money to fix and clean the sea a little. We have been bad with the protection of creation.”