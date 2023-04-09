Home page politics

From: Basha Mika

A Jesuit priest is harsh on the Catholic establishment. © Getty Images/iStockphoto

What has the head of the Catholic Church achieved in his ten-year tenure? Bascha Mika in conversation with the Jesuit and theologian Hans Waldenfels.

Mr. Waldenfels, before Easter we commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus. If you look at the state of the Catholic Church, are we witnessing the suffering and death of a religious community?

I’m a believer and I hope this doesn’t happen. But the fact of the matter is that a great many believers in the Church today are becoming mistaken. That they find the institution unbelievable and leave it – also out of pain. It cannot be overlooked that many people have a longing for spiritual guidance. But even here the church fails badly. She is currently not a guide.

Of which the pope, as the head of the church, cannot be innocent. Francis, like you, is a Jesuit. Are you a fan of your friar?

We were all thrilled when Jorge Bergoglio became Pope. It was surprising that a Jesuit should come into this position – especially as we promise never to aspire to church office. But Francis was already a bishop in Argentina, then a cardinal, and he must have been so convincing with his basic ideas in the conclave that he was actually elected.

No red shoes, plain glasses, off-the-peg robes – as his name suggests, Francis orients himself more towards the mendicant monk Francis of Assisi than towards Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of your order.

That, in retrospect, is part of the problem. What does Francis actually stand for? He set about renewing the Church with great enthusiasm and, following Ignatius, appealed to the inner stirrings of the Spirit. But you can’t wait for the Holy Spirit and use that as an excuse not to make decisions. Francis often makes no decisions, he evades. That is why there is great chaos in the church at the moment.

“Ultimately, the Pope is a lonely person,” says Jesuit Father Hans Waldenfels. © Imago

The Pope wanted to stand up for women, divorced people, homosexuals. He took office ten years ago. Did he jump as a tiger and land as a bedside rug?

That’s too easy. If one wants to judge Francis correctly, one must not forget his predecessor. When Pope Benedict announced his resignation on a carnival Monday, nobody took it seriously. Much has been covered up around this resignation. And it wasn’t good at all when Benedikt resigned. He should have taken off his white coat, discarded his papal name and left Rome. Didn’t he do everything? He wanted to be silent, but kept talking. Francis has always tried not to let any dissonance arise between the two. But he couldn’t implement a lot because Benedikt positioned himself differently.

So was Benedict a kind of anti-pope?

Many conservatives saw it that way. Take the Amazon Synod that took place in the Vatican in 2019 as an example. The majority of the synod fathers were in favor of allowing the ordination of married men in exceptional cases because of the great shortage of priests. Francis would certainly have agreed. But just at that time a book came out with a contribution from Benedikt. In it he insists that celibacy is imperative. Benedict’s position received a great deal of public support – although he had announced as Professor Ratzinger in Tübingen that the church was getting smaller and that there had to be married men as priests.

You have dealt with Francis in two books. How would you outline his personality?

What strikes me is that biblical interpretation is not his forte. What I miss about him is that he gets deeply involved in the Holy Scriptures. That would also help him with the women’s question, for example. I’m not interested in how the women’s question is discussed in socio-political terms, but what is in the Holy Scriptures. And there you have the famous Mary of Magdala. After the resurrection, Jesus appeared first to her, not to his disciples. It was this woman who was commissioned to witness the resurrection. So women have an important role to play in the Church!

Hans Waldenfels. © private

Where do you see Pope Francis’ greatest defeat?

Getting the church going right. There are two issues we deal with constantly within the Church – sexuality and finance. Francis once said something very important about this: The Church must not revolve around itself, otherwise it will become ill. But that’s exactly what the Catholic Church has been doing for years. She circles around the structures and her own things instead of dealing with the people, with the poor and sick and those who no longer have a place in the world. The Church has a mission…

…but gives the impression that her main concern is maintaining her power…

You’re right, it’s a matter of power. Even the infallibility of the pope, which was proclaimed at the first Vatican Council in 1870, is about nothing other than power. This dogma has an impact on all other questions and problems that the Church is grappling with.

And what is Francis’ greatest merit?

That he opened the church! The opening he announced remains in place – and that’s right! It’s just the implementation that’s lacking. I don’t know if Francis still has the power to change that. He is a very sick man. Certain people don’t like to hear that, but that’s the way it is.

So is there speculation about his resignation?

He’s a bit double-dealing himself. On the one hand, he drives to Fumone – the city where the first pope stayed after his resignation in the Middle Ages. And because he’s a man of symbols, everyone naturally wondered if that was supposed to be a hint. On the other hand, he denies thinking about resigning. Its inconsistency puts an additional burden on the situation of the Church.

To person Hans Waldenfels was born in Essen in 1931 and joined the Jesuit order in 1951; In 1963 he was ordained a priest. He studied philosophy, theology and philosophy of religion; after his habilitation, he took over the chair of fundamental theology at the University of Bonn, succeeding Josef Ratzinger, who later became Pope Benedict. Waldenfels was a consultant to the German Bishops’ Conference and has written numerous books. His latest book “Resurrection. On the way to a new human being and a new creation” was published in 2022. mik image: Herder Verlag

The inconsistency is also evident elsewhere?

Yes, there is. There is the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, who is deposed overnight because he is said to have had an affair with a woman. Apparently, just looking at a woman the wrong way is a bad thing. (Laughs) But after Francis himself signed the resignation, when asked about Aupetit during a flight, he replied: He was very wrong. Yes, what now? Is Aupetit innocent or was it right to depose him?

What should have happened to Cardinal Woelki in Cologne long ago…

Yes, Francis’ decisions are quite opaque. Some officials are replaced very quickly – like Aupetit or the Osnabrück bishop Bode – while he simply lets the others continue. But one thing is clear: if a bishop like Woelki has lost the trust of his flock, then he should go! Or be gone. That the Pope has still not deposed him is a great harm to our Church.

Does Francis even care enough about the crimes of abuse?

It’s not a matter of caring, but of choices. In some cases around the world he has intervened immediately, in others he has let things slide – even when officials are guilty of abuse. In my opinion, he should have listened to the faithful a long time ago with Woelki. This is not about abuse, but about his reputation among the people. And regardless of what Woelki did wrong – that’s not a basis. People look away when they see him.

Vatican expert Marco Politi has written two books on Francis. One is called “Francis Among Wolves”, the other “The Francis Conspiracy”. Sounds a bit like a dark conspiracy à la Dan Brown. Is Francis really a victim of the clergy?

It sounds bad, but in principle Politi is right. While Francis is not a victim, there are people – like former Vatican diplomat Vigano – who publicly oppose him and spread conspiracy theories. Ultimately, the Pope is a lonely man. He has a very broad advisory staff and listens to a lot of people. Recently the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst. But what did Mr. Wüst do in view of all the grief in Cologne? Francis is very close to the people, but what are the consequences? He often makes decisions slowly and with little transparency.

The German Synodal Way, a discussion format between bishops and lay people, demands: blessing for homosexual couples, permission for women to preach, verification of compulsory celibacy. But the Vatican does not want to allow what has been decided in this country. What do you say to this apparent disregard for the faithful?

The synodal path has its pitfalls. But when I hear that the Luxembourg Cardinal Hollerich says on the blessing of homosexuals, celibacy and the role of women that one can talk about it, yes, that one has to reconsider the ban on women’s ordination advocated by John Paul II, that gives hope . After all, Hollerich isn’t just anyone, he’s General Relator – i.e. chief reporter – at the next big synod of bishops, which is supposed to run for two years. I can’t ask for more from our church at the moment.

What many believers certainly see differently … Another question about you. You entered the Jesuit order as a young man…

… at the age of 19 after graduating from high school. That was 1951, a year in which 28 men came to the Order in the Low German Province alone. Today there are two or three a year across the European Union…

Would you choose to live as a Jesuit again today?

In 1951 I hadn’t seen an awful lot of the world. But entering the order begins with two years of novitiate. The so-called experiments such as the service in the hospital also belong to this period. I am very fortunate that one of my experiments was working in a mine for six weeks. In Wattenscheid, underground, at the “Froehliche Morgensonne” colliery. The buddies were very interested in someone who wanted to be a priest and had a standard question for me on all topics: What does your nature say about it? In other words, how is your sexuality? (Laughs) But to answer your question: Even if the Order is different today – yes, I would go down this path again.