Felipe Bergoglio, the Pope’s nephew: “I’m a footballer, my teammates ask me to bless them”

From Argentina to Italy: Philip Bergoglio, great grandson of Pope Francisarrives at the Sporting Club Trestinaclub of theUpper Umbrian Tiber in the hamlet of Città Castelloto play in group E of the Serie D. After leaving Cordoba, the young man is focusing everything on a new adventure. The 20-year-old, however, despite his weighty surname, says he is happy. Joined by Messenger he says: “It is not a burden but an honor, something that truly makes me proud. Every time I say my name, or show my document, the question from the person in front of me is always inevitable. I was used to it in Argentina and in Italy it has become much more frequent, ever since I arrived. They ask me if there is a connection and I naturally tell them how things are”.

The bond between the Pope and his great-grandson Felipe Bergoglio

“My grandfather Jorge, says Felipe, is called just like the Holy Father and many, when he was named, thought he was my grandfather. I was nine years old but I remember those moments of celebration at home well. My sister and I plan to go to Rome in the next few months and meet him in person: I can’t wait and I’m sure it will be a great emotion for us. My father Matias has met Pope Francis several times and he told me that he often asks about our family, he wants to know everything. There are about 700 kilometers between Buenos Aires, where the Pope was, and Córdoba, the distance made us lose sight of each other but in fact the bond, as my parents often remind us, has always been there”.

And on faith he explains: “As a child it is not only because I have an uncle who became Pope. I am a convinced believer. There are particular episodes between some jokes that come out with a certain ease. My teammates often ask me for a blessing before games. and it also happens when they get injured. I’m used to it now and we smile about it together every time.”