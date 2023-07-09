Estadão Contenti

7/9/2023 – 10:49 am

Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong – places where Catholics are a small minority – as he continues to make his mark on the body of clergy who will select his successor.

The pope announced the choices during his usual weekly public appearance in St Peter’s Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the clerics as cardinals would take place on Sept. 30.

Among those chosen are several religious who hold or are about to assume important positions in the Vatican, including the archbishop of La Plata, Argentina, Victor Manuel Fernández, 59, whom the pope has just appointed to lead the Holy See’s powerful office to ensure doctrinal orthodoxy and oversee prosecution of allegations of sexual abuse against clergy around the world.

The new cardinals also include the Bishop of Hong Kong, Stephen Sau-yan Chow, 64, and the Vatican’s top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, 58, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

These two clerics guide flocks in geopolitical areas of great interest to the Vatican.

On Sunday, in comments prior to the reading of the list of new cardinals, Pope Francis expressed hope that Israeli and Palestinian authorities would initiate a “direct dialogue” to end the “spiral of violence” – a reference to recent deadly clashes in the region. .

Francis has repeatedly cited the plight of the Christian minority in the Middle East in recent decades.

In an interview in April with Associated PressPizzaballa, an Italian prelate who is the Holy Land’s top Catholic cleric, said the region’s 2,000-year-old Christian community is under increasing attack, with the most right-wing government in Israel’s history emboldening extremists who harass clergy and vandalize religious property. at an accelerated pace.

For decades, the Vatican and China have had tensions alternating with improving relations, with the communist nation’s insistence that it has the right to appoint bishops and the arrest of priests who professed loyalty to the pope.

Earlier this year, the bishop of Hong Kong, who, like Francis, is a Jesuit, made the first visit to mainland China in nearly 30 years by a religious in that capacity.

In announcing their names, Francis said the naming of cardinals from around the world “expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to announce God’s merciful love to all men on earth.”

The cardinals serve as advisers to the pontiff on matters of teaching and administration, including finances hit by Vatican scandals. But the most important duty of these religious is to meet in a secret conclave to elect the next pontiff. Francis has named several groups of new cardinals in his 10-year papacy.

This means that, increasingly, the men who will vote for his successor, in the event of his resignation or death, are clergy who support his values, priorities and perspectives.

The last cardinals appointed by Francis were officially confirmed in the post – known informally as “prince of the church” – in August 2022.

Three of the clergy chosen to receive work in Africa, a continent where the Church has experienced growth in recent decades. They are: Monsignor Stephen Brislin, 66, Archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa; Monsignor Protase Rugambwa, 63, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora, Tanzania; and Monsignor Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, 59, archbishop of Juba, in South Sudan, who the pope visited earlier this year. South Sudan gained independence from Muslim-majority Sudan in 2011 but has been plagued by civil wars and conflicts.

The post Francisco appointed Fernández to is traditionally headed by a cardinal. But the speed with which the archbishop of La Plata was publicly chosen as a cardinal – eight days after his appointment – ​​was remarkable and underscores the attention the pontiff pays to that office.

A US-based group that tracks how the Catholic hierarchy handles allegations of clergy sexual abuse says Francis made a “troubling” choice in choosing the Argentine archbishop, who in 2019 refused to believe victims who accused a priest in that archdiocese of sexually abusing boys.

Other cardinal appointees include religious men from Lisbon, Portugal, who the pope will visit next month for a gathering of young Catholics; Penang, Malaysia; the French island of Corsica; Bogotá, Colombia; and Lodz, Poland.

Eighteen of the 21 new cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave.

Source: Associated Press
























