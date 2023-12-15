Pope Francis today referred to the thousands of children killed in the wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Yemen, and said that “their memory” invites “to touch the hearts of so many people, especially those who can stop the whirlwind of violence.”



“Do you know how many children died in Gaza in the last war? More than 3,000. It is incredible, but it is reality. And in Ukraine there are more than 500, and in Yemen, in years of war, thousands,” said the pontiff in the message that he delivered to the participants in the audience granted to the Youth of Catholic Action in the Vatican.

The pope thanked them for “their enthusiasm” and told them that with their presence in the apostolic palace “you wanted to remember, with the symbol of the stars, your contemporaries who died in recent months due to the fighting, and who as little lights look at us from the sky”.

After referring to the thousands of children killed in Gaza, Ukraine and Yemen, he said that “their memory invites us to also be lights for the world, pto touch the hearts of so many people, especially those who can stop the whirlwind of violence.

“Loving God and loving each other: only in this way will the world find the light and peace it needs, as the angels sang in Bethlehem. Loving God and others: in the family, in the parish, at school and in the paths, to help everyone believe that it is still possible to change course, choose life and return to hope,” he said.

And he dedicated “one last thought to a third love”, which is “creation”, he said in reference to the environment: “God calls us to recognize and respect the beauty that surrounds us, in nature and in people, and thus growing in sharing and fraternity,” he concluded.

