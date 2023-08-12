How did you feel about the content of this article?

Burial of Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador shot dead last Wednesday (9). | Photo: José Jácome/EFE

O Pope Francis sent this Saturday (12) a telegram to the Archbishop of Quito, Monsignor Alfredo José Espinoza Mateus, lamenting the assassination of the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio, which took place last Wednesday (9).

The message, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, reads: “Having received the sad news of the murder of Mr Fernando Villavicencio, the Holy Father wishes to convey his profound condolences to Your Excellency, the family of the deceased and all the dear Ecuadorian people”.

The telegram also manifests Pope Francis’ condemnation of the act he considers to be “unjustifiable violence” that occurred against the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador.

Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, was shot dead last Wednesday night in Quito as he got into a car after participating in a rally at a school. Six people – all Colombian – were arrested for the crime, but it is not yet known who is behind the order to kill him.

He had reported death threats in recent days, after dedicating part of his political activities to denouncing corruption and becoming a staunch enemy of former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), based on his journalistic investigations and denunciations.

Fernando Villavicencio’s burial took place this Friday (11), after a private wake and discreet funeral procession. The assassination of the presidential candidate caused commotion inside and outside the country, which is experiencing a serious security crisis.