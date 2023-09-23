ON THE PAPAL FLIGHT FROM MARSEILLE TO ROME. On the return flight from a two-day visit to Marseille, where he participated in the “Mediterranean Meetings”, Pope Francis joins the accompanying journalists and answers their questions.

Your Holiness, you began your pontificate in Lampedusa by denouncing indifference. Ten years later you ask Europe to show solidarity. For ten years you have been relaunching the same message, do you mean that you have failed?

“No. I would say that the growth of awareness has been slow. Today there is awareness of the migration problem, which has arrived like a hot potato that no one knows how to take. Angela Merkel once said that it could be solved by going to Africa and raising the living standards of the African people. There have been very bad cases, where migrants were sent back, like in ping-pong, despite knowing that many times they end up in concentration camps, worse than before. I followed the life of a boy who tried to get out of it, but in the end he hanged himself, because he couldn’t stand that torture. The people who arrived then have them call their families to ask for more money. I heard someone who witnessed a scene: one night, when boarding, a person saw that the ship wasn’t in order and didn’t want to get on it… “pum pum”… they shot him. Those people suffer because it is the reign of terror. They are slaves. We can’t send them back like ping-pong. Migrants must be welcomed, protected, promoted and integrated. If you cannot integrate him into your country, accompany him to his land, but do not leave him in the hands of cruel criminals, wretched criminals who do so much harm. This is the migration problem. There are groups of people who are dedicated to saving lives at sea. They tell terrible things. I invited the head of the Mediterranean NGO, Luca Casarini, to the Synod. Since Lampedusa ten years ago things have improved, then we had no information, they didn’t tell us the truth, today there is more awareness, many people talk about it. They told me: look at that woman, she is a doctor: she went among the corpses to look for the face of her daughter, because she hadn’t found it. We must take these situations to heart. She will make us more human, more divine. I would like it to be like a cry: let’s be careful, let’s do something. I also wanted to say that there are five countries in difficulty due to the arrival of so many migrants. In some of these there are places, towns, voids: please let these towns make the effort to integrate. We need it. Well-conducted immigrations are an asset. Migration policies are.”

What does Marseille represent for you?

«It is a civilization of many cultures, a port of migrants. Marseille is a culture of encounters. Muslims, Jews and Christians coexist. We do coexistence. It’s a culture of helping. It’s a creative mosaic. A port that is a message to Europe. Marseille welcomes, recipes and makes a synthesis, without denying the identity. We must take inspiration from other parts.”

This morning he met Macron after expressing his disagreement with euthanasia. The French government is about to approve a controversial end-of-life law: have you talked about it?

«We didn’t talk about this, but we talked about it on the other visit, when the President of France came to the Vatican. I told him my opinion clearly: you can’t play with life, at the beginning and at the end. We must cherish life. Because then you end up with that policy of no pain, of humanistic euthanasia. Beware of ideological colonizations, they go against human life. For example, the wealth of grandparents is erased, because they are old, they are of no use and are discarded. Or the laws that do not let the child grow in the mother’s womb. Ugly compassion. These reflections are not things of faith, but human. Science has managed to make some painful diseases become less painful thanks to the accompaniment of medicines. But you never play with life.”

The war in Ukraine. Zuppi has just returned from Beijing. There is progress on the humanitarian issue, particularly for children deported to Russia. Do you feel frustrated at not having achieved concrete results yet?

«There is some frustration because the Secretariat of State is doing everything, as is Zuppi’s mission. Something for the kids is going well. I think this war is also a little self-interested, it is not only between Russia and Ukraine: it serves to fuel arms trafficking, the arms trade. The economist told me that among the investments that yield the most is the arms industry. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian people are martyrs, their history is tormented, it causes suffering. It’s not the first time, even in Stalin’s time he suffered a lot. And we must not play with the martyrdom of these people, we must help. In wars the real is the possible. Now I have seen that some countries back down, do not give up their weapons, and so a process begins in which the Ukrainian people will be the martyrs, this is a bad thing.”