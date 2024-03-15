In a private meeting held this Wednesday (13), Pope Francis received nun Lucía Caram, who lives in Spain and, according to the Catholic News Agency (ACI) website, is known for her positions considered controversial in relation to to topics such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

According to the ACIthe hearing, which had no details released by the Vatican, also included members of the Spanish website Digital Religionwhich, according to information from the agency, frequently publishes content contrary to traditional Catholic doctrine.

“Don’t lose hope. Continue fighting for this living Church and make it known,” he was quoted as saying. the pope to members of the Spanish site during the meeting.

According to the ACI, nun Lucía Caram, 57, who is part of the Dominican Order and was born Argentine, has been a controversial figure within the Catholic Church. His past statements include supporting same-sex marriage within the church and criticizing the institution's stance on abortion and contraceptive methods.

“We saw a serene and very whole pope. We were able to talk, listen and share. I gave him a gift that moved him: a case with the book of the Gospels and the psalms that was carried by a soldier who died at the front. [da guerra entre a Rússia e a Ucrânia]”, said the nun when commenting through social media the meeting he had with the pope.

Nun Caram's controversial positions are long-standing. In 2014, she openly defended abortion, according to the ACI. In an interview with a Spanish newspaper, Caram said that the “church should not interfere in a woman’s decision to have an abortion.”

“Whoever freely makes the decision [de abortar] it has to be the people. The Church cannot get involved. Not even God, who made us free for a reason,” stated the nun.

Last year, during an interview with a Spanish program, Caram stated that he supported same-sex marriages within the church.

“I would be in favor of [homossexuais] could get married through the Church, because God always blesses love”, said Caram after being questioned by the program's host.

In 2017, the nun even denied the dogma of Our Lady's virginity. “Maria was in love with José, they were a normal couple and it was normal for them to have sex,” said Lucía. She was disallowed by the diocese where her convent is located, in Spain, and later apologized, but said she was misunderstood.