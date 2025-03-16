He Pope Francis said this Sunday what is “crossing a moment of proof“He added:” I join the many sick brothers and sisters: fragile, at this time, like me, “in the Angelus text sent from the Gemelli Hospital, where he is admitted Since last February 14 due to respiratory problems.

“Our physique is weak, but even so, Nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving usto be for each other, in faith, luminous signs of hope, “the Pope wrote, according to the text spread by the Vatican as in the past weeks in which the angelus prayer has not been held.

And he added: “How much light shinesin this sense, in hospitals and in assistance centers! How much loving attention illuminates the rooms, the halls, the outpatients, the places where the most humble services are provided! “

In turn, he invited the faithful to join Him “in the praises to the Lord, who never abandons us and in the moments of pain He puts next to people who reflect a ray of their love“The Pope also thanked the sentences for his health and who assist him” with such dedication. “

300 children went to the Gemelli

“I know that many children pray for me; Some of them have come here to the Gemelli in closeness. Thanks, dear children! The Pope loves you and waits for you, “added the Argentine pontiff, knowledge that this Sunday came to the twin groups of children to participate in the event organized by the Pontifical Committee for the World World Day.

About three hundred children, according to the organizers, schools, associations and several institutions gathered before the hospital, in front of the statue of John Paul II, with balloons, drawings and letters to deliver them to the Pontiff and they called on several occasions to the shout of “Pope Francis, Pope Francis” with the hope that he could look out to greet them.

The clinical conditions of Pope Francis, admitted for 31 days, They remain stable And his improvement gradually continues, but he will still need to continue in the hospital for an indeterminate time.

After 72 hours without a medical part and only with some details provided by Vatican sources, the Vatican released a brief statement on Saturday in which it was explained that “the clinical conditions of the Holy Father remain stable, confirming the evolution highlighted in the last week.” It was also reported “that the High flow oxygen therapy continuesprogressively reducing the need for non -invasive mechanical ventilation during the night. “

However, the medical part adds, “the Holy Father still requires Hospital Medical Treatmentmotor and respiratory physiotherapy “but, they indicated,” these treatment shows additional and gradual improvements. ”

In the Angelus text, the Pope did not forget to ask for prayers “For peaceespecially in the countries wounded by war: in the martyred Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, democratic republic of the Congo. “And also urges to pray” by the Church, called to translate into concrete decisions the discernment that has been made in the recent Synod Assembly. ”

This Saturday it was learned that the Pope approved from the Gemelli Hospital a Encounters calendar which will lead to an assembly of bishops and laity in the Vatican in October 2028 to give continuity and consolidate the ‘Synod of the Sinodality’ that was held in the past years to reform the Church. Francisco looks forward calling this assembly in October 2028 to consolidate what has been done so far and without calling a new Synod.

Prayers of young Muslims, Jews and Catholics



Professor José María del Corral, world director of the School Net Young Muslims, Jews and Catholics are praying for their improvement. According to Del Corral, a friend of the Argentine Pope for decades, “Francisco has earned the spiritual and moral authority because he is the prophet of common sense that lacks leaders.”





About thirty young people from Israel, Palestine and the United States debated in Rome during the first days of February About meaning and peace And then they delivered the conclusions of the experience to Francisco, who already presented symptoms of respiratory problems.

Del Corral said that, after his communication at the hospital, the Pope moved him to “thank the young people who are praying for him.” “He is glad because the boys are praying. I sent photographs of young Muslims asking for their health in the ‘polyhedro’ of Scholas in Indonesia; and those of Israel, at the Hebrew University. They are praying Jews, Muslims and non -believers. I don’t think there are many leaders who have so different young people understanding and praying, “he confessed.

“Those outside always pray in favorthe only ones that we can pray against we are what we are inside, “he said in reference to some Catholic sectors and the many false news that have happened in the last month about the situation of the Pontiff and his hypothetical resignation.

For the coordinator of the Pope’s schools, that response of young people from different confessions It is due to the “effort” that Francisco “makes for being in contact”as he understands that he is also doing from the hospital. “From the bed he governs the boat. Anyone with much less throws the towel. He does not throw the towel. Pedro continues from the cross governing, Francisco governs from the bed. He breathes by the breath that people give him, beyond oxygen. Leave everything on the court,” continued the director of Scholas.