Pope Francis met separately this Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and stated that both parties are “suffering a lot.”

At the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican, the 86-year-old Argentine pontiff announced that he had received the two delegations, “one from Israelis who have family members hostage in Gaza, and another from Palestinians who have family members imprisoned in Israel.”

“They suffer a lot, and I have heard how they are both suffering,” the pope emphasized.

Pope Francis meeting with families of hostages

“Wars cause this, but here we have gone beyond wars. This is not a war, this is terrorism,” he added.



The Vatican explained last week that with these private meetings, “exclusively humanitarian in nature,” the bishop of Rome wanted to show his “spiritual closeness.”

Rachel Goldberg, whose 23-year-old son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, is one of those kidnapped by Hamas, said she had hope in the pope’s “great influence.”

Images of the hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants in the October 7 attack.

“He is very respected in the Muslim world, in the Jewish world, whatever the confession. I think that when he speaks, the world really listens,” he said at a press conference in Rome along with other families after his meeting with the pope. , which lasted about twenty minutes.

The families ask that the Red Cross be allowed access to the hostages and “we believe that the Holy Father has the necessary influence in the world to make this happen,” Goldberg stressed.

Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced this Wednesday an agreement that will allow the release of at least 50 Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, during a four-day truce in the Gaza Strip after weeks of incessant bombing.

During this truce, Hamas militants will release 50 women and children captured during their October 7 offensive in southern Israel.

Relatives of Israelis missing or held hostage by Hamas.

In those attacks, carried out by surprise coinciding with the end of a Jewish holiday, Hamas killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians of all ages shot, burned alive or mutilated. The Islamists also kidnapped around 240 people.

Israel declared war on Hamas and has since relentlessly bombed the impoverished enclave and placed it under strict siege. According to Hamas, which rules the Strip, the Israeli attacks left more than 14,000 dead, mostly civilians and including thousands of children.

What did the families say after the meeting?

After the meeting, the relatives of Israeli hostages held by the Islamist group Hamas expressed their desire, after the agreement to free 50 people, that more kidnapped people be released and that the Red Cross be allowed to enter Gaza to learn How are you? How are they.

“Even if 50 are released, there will still be 190 left,” said Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersh, a 23-year-old young man who, they explain, is seriously injured and who was kidnapped by Hamas after his attack in the Nova music festival.

“We want the International Red Cross or any other humanitarian aid organization to come in and see each hostage and tell us if they are alive, how they are being treated or the care they need,” added this mother, who is part of the group of twelve people. received by Francis in the Vatican.

Regarding the meeting with the pontiff, with whom they spent about half an hour, he assured that the pope can make this happen because he has a lot of influence, and that she felt listened to and respected. “I think she will do everything she can do to help us,” she added.

“The meeting with the pope is part of the effort to keep the issue open in the world’s conscience. For us the hostage situation is the most important thing, and we want to maintain attention in all media so that they return soon,” explained the Israeli ambassador to the Holy See, Raphael Schutz, at a press conference.

In her, Some relatives regretted that Pope Francis spoke of “terrorism” by both Israel and the Islamist group. “Hamas is killing innocent people, because they are Jews or because they are Israelis. The deaths in Gaza occur because Hamas is using its citizens as human shields,” said one of the relatives.

For its part, Relatives of Palestinians living in Gaza who were received by Pope Francis assured that the pontiff recognized that Israel’s actions in response to the Hamas attack are a “genocide” and they invited him to travel to the Strip because “his presence can comfort the people who live in the region.”

“We had no expectations of visiting the pope. He was very clear, the word genocide did not come from our mouths, but from the voice of Pope Francis,” said Shareem Hiel, who has lost two of his uncles due to the lack of anesthesia in Gaza, at a press conference in Rome held after his meeting with the pontiff.

Shortly afterwards, while the press conference was still being held, the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, assured: “I am not aware that he used such words. He used the terms that he used during the General Audience and words that, in any case, represent the terrible situation in Gaza”.

But relatives insisted that Francis uttered “the word genocide” and Al Khuri explained that the pope made it clear that “terror cannot justify terror.”

*With AFP and EFE