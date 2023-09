Pope Francis during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Palais du Pharo in Marseille, France. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Sebastien Nogier/POOL

Pope Francis met this Saturday (23) with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in Marseille, during his visit to the Mediterranean Encounters. At the meeting, which lasted around 32 minutes behind closed doors and was attended by the French first lady, Brigitte Macron, the pontiff sent a critical message to the European management of the migration crisis.

Francisco appealed to Europe for a fair reception of immigrants and the expansion of legal entries. He stressed that “rejection is not the solution” to the migration issue and highlighted that the Mediterranean Sea, which was once the cradle of civilization, has now become the “tomb of dignity” due to “the suffering of immigrant brothers and sisters”.

Francis emphasized that the difficulties in welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating immigrants are evident, but the main criterion must be the safeguarding of “human dignity, not just the preservation of well-being.” He argued that the solution to the “scourge of human exploitation is not rejection, but the guarantee of a wide range of legal and regular, sustainable entries, through a fair reception by Europe” and “cooperation with countries source”.

The pope also rejected the use of the term “invasion”, stating that those who risk their lives at sea seeking refuge are not invading but rather seeking shelter. Regarding the notion of “emergency”, he emphasized that the migratory phenomenon is not just a momentary urgency, but a continuous reality today.

With more than 2,000 deaths recorded this year, the migratory tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea has intensified, and the Italian island of Lampedusa has recorded a large influx of arrivals in recent days. On Tuesday (19), French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin declared that his country will not welcome these immigrants. (With EFE Agency)