Saturday, September 9, 2023
Pope Francis meets ‘Rocky Balboa’ and is told an unusual joke: ‘Ready to box?’

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
Pope Francis meets 'Rocky Balboa' and is told an unusual joke: 'Ready to box?'

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone with his family with the Pope.

Sylvester Stallone with his family with the Pope.

Sylvester Stallone was with his family at the Vatican greeting Pope Francis.

Pope Francis received this Thursday in audience at the Vatican the American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, who attended a meeting marked by good humor with his entire family.

We have grown with your movies

“We have grown up with your movies,” the pope told Stallone, world famous for playing characters like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’, who smiled gratefully and, in response, joked with him: “Ready to box?”he asked, clenching his fists, a gesture that Francis also repeated, according to the images released by the ‘Vatican News’ site.

Stallone, 77, He arrived at the Vatican accompanied by his wife Jennifer, their three daughters and his brother Frank. The actor has received these days the keys and the honorary citizenship of Gioia del Colle in Bari (southern Italy), the town from which his grandparents left for the United States, and went out to celebrate on the balcony of the City Hall with a scarf from the club of Bari football, according to local media.

The actor had already been to the Vatican last year, when he was able to visit the Sistine Chapel, whose images he posted on his social networks.

With information from Efe

