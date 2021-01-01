Pope Francis made his first public appearance on Friday January 1 after having to cancel his participation in two celebrations at St. Peter’s Basilica Thursday evening and Friday morning due to “painful sciatica”. Standing behind his desk installed inside the library of the Apostolic Palace, the Pope pronounced the traditional prayer of the Angelus, framed by a Christmas tree and a Christmas crib.

“I send you all my best wishes for peace and serenity for the new year”, did he declare. “The painful events that have marked the lives of humanity over the past year, in particular the pandemic, have taught us how necessary it is to take an interest in the problems of others and to share their concerns”.

Last Thursday, the Vatican announced that the Pope, reached by “painful sciatica”, would not be able to preside over the liturgical celebrations scheduled for Thursday evening and Friday morning at St. Peter’s Basilica. Shortly before Christmas, two cardinals who are part of the pope’s close guard, a Polish and an Italian, contracted Covid-19, again raising questions about the protection of the Pope, 84 years old and who rarely wears a mask.

The Pope is considered a person at risk. At the age of 21, in 1957, Jorge Bergoglio suffered from acute pleurisy and surgeons had to partially remove his right lung, details his biographer Austen Ivereigh. The Vatican has not yet indicated when the Pope could benefit from a vaccine against Covid-19.

If the official meetings of the Pope with senior officials of the Holy See are communicated daily, Francis also has many private meetings in the Santa Marta hotel residence where he lives. During Italy’s first confinement, Francis had been confined to his library on Sundays for the Angelus prayer, but he then often appeared briefly at a window to greet an almost empty St. Peter’s Square.