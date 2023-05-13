Pope Francis asked governments, in the act of ‘The General States of Birth’ held in Italy, increase the birth rate in Europeconsidering that “it is the main indicator to measure the hope of a people”.

The Pope, who had already participated in the first edition of this event, returned this Friday to talk about one of the issues that most concern him because, he explained, “the issue of birth is central to everyone, especially for the future of Italy and Europe”.

The Pope told two anecdotes that he has lived with women who treated their dogs like their children and that, on one occasion during the audience, when one asked him to bless “her child” and took a dog out of her bag, he “lost patience” and said to her: “Ma’am, so many children are hungry and you are with the puppy…”

Sitting on the stage of a Rome auditorium, alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he noted: “The birth of children, in fact, is the main indicator to measure the hope of a people. If few are born it means there is little hope. And this not only has repercussions from an economic and social impact, but also eliminates confidence in the future.”

The Pope referred to the data in Italy, where the lowest birth rate in history was reached, with only 393,000 new births. “It is a figure that reveals great concern for the future,” he added.

Young women often forced to choose between careers and motherhood

The pontiff lamented that, today, “Bringing children into the world is perceived as a burden on families. And this, unfortunately, conditions the mentality of young people and generations, who grow up in uncertainty, when not in disappointment and fear”.

And in this way, he stressed, “only the richest can allow themselves, thanks to their resources, greater freedom when it comes to choosing what way of life they want. And this is unfair, as well as humiliating.”

The Pope listed the difficulties of young people to start a family: “Difficulty finding a stable job, difficulty maintaining it, prohibitively expensive houses, sky-high rents and insufficient salaries.”

But he also stressed that for women “there are almost insurmountable limitations”. “It is the young women who suffer the most, often forced to choose between a career and motherhood, or crushed by the burden of caring for their families, especially in the presence of frail elderly and dependent people,” she said.

And then, in the presence of Meloni and other ministers, the pope called for “forward-thinking policies.”

“It is necessary to address the problem together, without ideological fences or preconceived positions. We cannot accept that our society stops being generative and degenerates into sadness. We cannot passively accept that so many young people fight to realize their family dream and are forced to lower the wish list, settling for private and mediocre substitutes: earning money, aspiring to a career, traveling, jealously guarding free time,” he asserted.

But he also pointed out that “the birth rate, as well as the reception (of migrants) should never be opposed because they are two sides of the same coin, they reveal to us how much happiness there is in the world.”

He also invited us to overcome pessimism and think “that nothing can be done to reverse the trend.”

“Hope, in effect, challenges us to get going to find solutions that configure a society in keeping with the historical moment we are living in, a time of crisis marked by so many injustices,” he added.

And he concluded by encouraging collaboration in “the great task of regenerating hope, of launching processes that give life to Italy, Europe and the world.”

