Home page politics

From: Stefan Schmid

Split

During a visit to Marseille, Pope Francis addressed Europe’s treatment of refugees. He demands justice in the Mediterranean.

Marseille – Pope Francis visited the French port city of Marseille at the end of a meeting between bishops and young people from 29 countries bordering the Mediterranean. The pontiff dedicated his two-day stay, which had been planned for some time, to the fate of the refugees who are setting off across the sea to Europe. With a view to the European approach to the refugee issue, Francis is critical of the “main criteria” of the states.

Pope Francis: Mediterranean “grave of human dignity”

In view of the catastrophic situation on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa and under the impression of the debate on a new immigration law in France, Pope Francis called for humanity. The Mediterranean, once the cradle of civilization, said Francis, has now become the “tomb of human dignity.” This year alone, over 2,000 people drowned while crossing the Mediterranean.

The head of the Catholic Church pointed out the big differences between Europe and North Africa. On the shores of the Mediterranean there is “abundance, consumption and waste on the one hand, and poverty on the other”. On Friday, the first day of his visit to Marseille, the head of the church made a decisive statement about the situation in Lampedusa: “The situation in Lampedusa is cruel, a terrible lack of humanity.”

Pope Francis speaks to the faithful during his visit to Marseille and takes a position on the treatment of refugees. © IMAGO/Aventurier Patrick/ABACA

Francis criticizes the European “main criterion”

After highlighting the different living conditions on the shores of the Mediterranean, Francis on Saturday denounced Europe’s stance. Europe’s difficulties in accepting and integrating “unexpected people” cannot be overlooked. “But the main criterion cannot be the preservation of one’s own prosperity, but rather the preservation of human dignity,” said the pontiff.

The Pope also spoke clearly to those who perceive refugees as a threat to their own lives: “Those who risk their lives at sea are not invaders, they are looking for welcome.”

Pope calls on all of Europe to take responsibility

The solution to the inhumane conditions does not lie in rejection, but rather “in ensuring a variety of legal and regular entry options,” emphasized Francis. The aim must be its “balanced reception in Europe in cooperation with the countries of origin”. To this end, he called for the responsibility of all of Europe to shape the migration process “with clever foresight”. It is not known whether this was also part of his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A common European approach, as Pope Francis would like, seems extremely questionable given the current circumstances. While the right-wing coalition in Italy stands for a tough refugee course – and is now in danger of failing because of this claim – Germany stands for a more humanitarian approach. Not to mention the interests of the other 25 EU countries and the European states that are not members of the confederation. (sh/afp)