Pope Francis streaming and live TV: where to see the interview with Fazio (Che tempo che fa) on Nove, 14 January 2024

This evening, 14 January 2024, on the Nove within the program Che tempo che fa, Fabio Fazio interviews Pope Francis. An exclusive event in which the Holy Father will address all the most current issues, such as the drama of wars and probably also the controversies within the church due to its historic openness to the blessing of gay couples. But where to watch Fazio's interview with Pope Francis live on TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

The program is broadcast on Nove (channel 9 on the remote control, 145 on Sky). So today's episode, 14 January 2024, will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. It is not known exactly what time the interview with the Pope will take place, but it should be around 9pm.

Pope Francis What's the weather like live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow the interview with Pope Francis on Che tempo che fa live on the Canale Nove website, by selecting the live streaming, or you can retrieve the contents and clips deferred at any time on the YouTube channel or via the platform discoveryplus.