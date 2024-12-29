Francis has joked about the difficulties of the Virgin and Saint Joseph in dealing with the adolescence of the Child Jesus and has given practical advice to face this stage of life. «The family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph is holy, but not even Jesus’ parents always understood it. Therefore, let us not be surprised if sometimes it happens to us in the family that we do not understand each other,” he highlighted this Sunday during the Angelus. The key is to keep the “listening” open and that is why, he said, one of the worst things that can be done is to sit at the table “with my head glued to the mobile phone».

The Pope explained that “the family is the cell of society”, and that it is “a precious treasure that must be sustained and protected.” He then remembered “the many families in South Korea who are in mourning today after the dramatic plane crash. “I join in the prayer for the survivors and the deceased.” He also mentioned “the families who suffer because of wars: in the tormented Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel, in Myanmar, in Sudan, in North Kivu.

Francisco, who looked good but his voice was still a little shaken, commented during this Sunday’s prayer on the episode of Jesus who disappears at the age of twelve a few days without leaving a trace and leaves his parents on tenterhooks. “It seems like the story of a family crisis, a modern crisisof a difficult teenager and two parents who cannot understand him.

“Mary does not accuse or judge, but rather tries to understand how to welcome this very different son through listening”

As practical advice, he highlighted how in this difficult situation, when the Virgin Mary meets Jesus “it does not begin with a reproach, but with a question.” «Mary neither accuses nor judgesbut rather tries to understand how to welcome this very different child through listening. And despite this effort, the Gospel says that they did not understand it. According to Francisco this shows that “in the family It is more important to listen than to understand, Because listening is giving importance to the other, recognizing their right to exist and think for themselves. Children need this. Parents, think carefully, children need to be listened to.









«The family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph is holy, but Not even Jesus’ parents always understood it.. Therefore, let us not be surprised if sometimes it happens to us in the family that we do not understand each other. When it happens, let’s ask ourselves: have we heard each other? Do we face problems by listening to each other, or do we lock ourselves in silence, sometimes in resentment, in pride? Do we take time for dialogue?

To “resolve many problems” the Pope has advised having each day “a privileged space to dialogue and listen as a family”, which is “lunch time”. «It’s good to be together at the table and talk. This can solve many problems and, above all, unites generations. Never stay closed in on yourself when it comes to food or, even worse, with your head on your phone. This is not going well… Don’t ever do it. Speak, listen to each other, this is the dialogue that is good for you and that makes you grow!”, he assured.

Trying to de-dramatize day-to-day problems, the Bishop of Rome stressed that “the usual thing for a family is to alternate quiet moments with dramatic ones.” The key to facing them is «dialogue, listening, talking. “A family that does not communicate cannot be a happy family.”

The third holy door

On the other hand, this Sunday the holy door of the cathedral of Rome was opened, the Basilica of Saint John Lateran. Pope Francis did not participate in the ceremony, although it was initially planned. Although it was clear several weeks ago that only the Vatican and the Rome prison would open.

These days, thousands of people are going through the Holy door of the Vatican. Late on Saturday they had already visited her 130,000 people. At this rate, it could exceed one million visitors before Christmas is over.