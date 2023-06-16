Pope Francis joked with the public after leaving the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Friday. There, the pope was operated on for an abdominal hernia on the 7th. “I’m still alive,” he told journalists who were waiting for him on his way out.

Francis also expressed “his immense pain” for the migrants who died in a shipwreck that took place last Wednesday (14), off the coast of Greece.

The pontiff left the main door of the hospital at 8 am (local time) in a wheelchair and, in addition to the press, a few dozen people were waiting for him outside.

“Thank you for what you do,” he told journalists waiting for him at the exit. Asked for a few words about the new tragedy of migrants in the Ionian Sea, the pope said: “so much, so much pain”.

Francisco appeared very smiling and was accompanied to the car by the surgeon who operated on his abdominal hernia and also the colon in July 2021, Sergio Alfieri.

Alfieri assured that the pontiff “is fine, better than before”, referring to the pain caused by the abdominal hernia, and that he will continue his recovery in the Vatican, although “he has already resumed work”.

He assured that the pope confirmed all the trips (Mongolia and Lisbon) and that “he will be able to face them better because he does not have the discomfort he had before”. “He will be a stronger pope than before,” added the surgeon.

Before returning to the Vatican, Francis wanted to stop at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to pray, as he does before and after his travels, before the image of the Virgin “Salus Populi Romani”.

During those nine days of hospitalization, the medical team that attended to him stated that the pope’s postoperative period was normal.

The Vatican had canceled all Francis’ activities until June 18, keeping the rest of the acts for the following days. The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and that of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, have already announced a trip to Rome to meet with the Pontiff next week.