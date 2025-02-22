The Vatican has reported this Saturday that the Pope Francis It has passed A quiet night During his admission to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for a week due to bilateral pneumonia derived from bronchitis.

“The Pope It has rested well“The Vatican press service has reported in a brief statement.

The health status of the Pontiff gave signs of A “slight improvement” After the latest blood test evaluated by medical staff.

For his part, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, general surgeon of the Gemelli Hospital, said Friday that the Pontiff “is not out of danger“, that” it is much better of how it came “and that Francisco himself” knows that his situation is serious. “

Doctors who attend and provide treatment to the Pope argue that this “is a fragile patient Because of his age “but his life” is not in danger. “

Although Francisco suffers a bronchiectasia and chronic asthmatic bronchitis, he continues “keeping humor“,” Working on your work “,” Reading “and” Receiving some phone calls. “