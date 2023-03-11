Pope Francis described it as a “rude dictatorship” the regime of the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, after the sentence of a Nicaraguan bishop to 26 years and 4 months in prison, according to an interview published on March 10.

“With much respect, but I have no choice but to think about an imbalance of the person who directs (Ortega). There we have a bishop in prison, a very serious and capable man. He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile,” the pope told the Argentine portal infobae from his residence in Santa Marta, in Vatican City, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his papacy.

Liberation of the opponent Yubrank Suazo, in Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez, very critical of the Ortega government, He was sentenced on February 10 to 26 years and 4 months in prison after being found guilty of crimes considered “treason” in the midst of the crisis in the Central American country.

Monsignor Álvarez refused to get on the plane that would take him, along with 222 other released Nicaraguan political prisoners, to the United States, causing President Ortega to call him “arrogant”, “insane” and “energúmeno”.

“It is something that is outside of what we are experiencing, it is as if it were bringing the communist dictatorship of 1917 so they are considered rude,” said the highest authority of the Catholic Church.

(You may be interested in: Is celibacy ending in the Catholic Church? This is what Pope Francis said).

On the other hand, on February 21, the Nicaraguan president described the Church as a “mafia” and accused her of being undemocratic for not allowing Catholics to elect the pope, cardinals, bishops and priests by direct vote.

“There may be a regime change.”



During the conversation, Pope Francis was also asked about the political situation in Venezuela and confirmed his confidence that there could be a regime change.

“I think so because it is the historical circumstances that are going to force them to change the way they have a dialogue, in addition I never close the door on possible solutions. On the contrary, I encourage it”signed the Supreme Pontiff.

Pope Francis, 86, will celebrate ten years at the head of the Catholic Church next Monday, a period in which he has focused his efforts on reforming the Holy See to make it more transparent and effective.

More news in EL TIEMPO

German Catholic Church to bless gay couples from 2026

The Vatican returned to Greece sculptures with more than 2,500 years old

The Pope applauds all women for creating a more humane society

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE