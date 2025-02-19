He Pope Francis It is “stable” and presents “a slight improvementespecially in the inflammatory indices “, when its sixth day of hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, a positive aspect that comes after the concern generated by the discovery of pneumonia.” The clinical conditions of the Holy Father They remain stable. Blood analysis, evaluated by medical staff, show a slight improvement, especially in inflammatory indices, “he says in the last medical part issued on Wednesday.

The 88 -year -old pontiff was hospitalized last Friday by his Breathing problemswhich turned out to be a bronchitis by polymicrobiological infection within a “complex” clinical picture, in “a context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis”. After Tuesday’s bulletin, which He raised concern about the situation From the pontiff in revealing that bilateral pneumonia had appeared, the new communication of the Vatican is somewhat reassuring and it was also learned today that the Pope had risen from bed and that he breathes autonomously.

“After breakfast, the Pope He read some newspapers and then dedicated himself to work activities With his closest collaborators “and” before lunch he received the Eucharist, “explains the last statement, adding that in the afternoon “20 minutes in private” passed with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. “I am very happy to have found him attentive and receptive. We have joked as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humor“The president had assured in a statement after leaving the hospital.

Last night, according to Vatican Fuentes, it happened quietly, sometimes has come to get up and sit in an armchair in his room and continue with his treatment. “The heart is supporting” the treatments and breathes autonomously, the sources also explained, which stressed that despite the entire clinical picture is still “complex.”

Additional Pharmacological Therapy

On Tuesday, doctors detailed that Francisco suffers “bilateral pneumonia which requires an additional pharmacological therapy “to which it is used for polymicrobial infection.” The computed tomography of thorax to which the Holy Father was submitted this afternoon, prescribed by the Vatican health team and by the medical team of the Polyclinic Foundation A . Additional Pharmacological Therapy“The Vatican then said. In addition, “polymicrobial infection, which occurs in a context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and which requires the use of cortisone antibiotic therapy, makes Therapeutic treatment more complex“

But despite the difficulties, The Pontiff “is in a good mood” and receiving great samples of affection outside and within the hospital, where the families of children admitted to the Pediatric Oncology Department has sent letters and drawings. Also dozens of faithful approach these days to the doors of the medical center Romano, where the pontiffs are hospitalized, to put candles and messages of affection for the Argentine Pope.





In addition, although until now he had not received visits and only accessed the room his secretaries that some documents take him, since he has been prescribed “Absolute rest”, this Wednesday Meloni wanted to approach the hospital, where he found him “Attentive and receptive“With its” proverbial sense of humor. “